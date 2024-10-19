ETV Bharat / bharat

Vistara's Delhi-London Flight Diverted To Frankfurt After Bomb Threat

New Delhi: A London-bound Vistara flight from Delhi was diverted to Frankfurt on Friday following a bomb threat.

In a statement early Saturday morning, an airline spokesperson said the flight landed safely at the Frankfurt airport and mandatory checks are being conducted. The flight will continue to its destination once cleared by the security agencies.

"Vistara flight UK17 operating from Delhi to London on October 18, 2024 received a security threat on social media. In line with the protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed and as a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to divert the flight to Frankfurt," the spokesperson said.

According to an official in the know, the flight had received a bomb threat.