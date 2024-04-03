Vistara cancels 26 flights, holds meeting with pilots to address issues

author img

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

Vistara cancels 26 flights, holds meeting with pilots to address issues

Top officials of Vistara held a meeting with pilots on Wednesday. This comes after the airlines cancelled over 100 flights in the last two days.

Mumbai: Amid flight cancellations due to non-availability of crew, Vistara's top officials on Wednesday held a meeting with pilots where discussions were held on new contracts and rostering issues, according to sources. The Tata Group airline cancelled around 26 flights on Wednesday, the sources in the know said.

With a section of pilots reporting sick to protest against the revised pay structure, Vistara cancelled over 100 flights in the last two days and aviation regulator DGCA has asked the carrier to submit a daily report on the cancellations and delays. The sources said top officials of Vistara, including CEO Vinod Kannan, held a virtual meeting with pilots to discuss their problems.

Officials of human resources among other departments attended the meeting. There was no official statement from Vistara on the meeting with the pilots. Flight operations are returning to normalcy and the number of flights cancellations has come down, the sources said.

On issues related to rostering and stretched working hours, the airline officials have assured the pilots that they will be sorted out by May, the sources said. They also claimed that the current situation was mainly due to higher utilisation of the available pool of pilots. Vistara, which is in the process of getting merged with Air India, has around 1,000 pilots, including about 200 who are at various stages of training. In the summer schedule that started from March 31, the airline is to operate a little over 300 flights daily.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.