Visiting Lord Shiva in Kashi Vishwanath In the Month of Sawan And Offering Water Is The Most Pious Act

Varanasi: The city of Kashi becomes more relevant in the month of Sawan. Sawan started from today. This month is considered the month of Lord Shiva. It is described in the scriptures that when Lord Shiva consumed the poison during the Samudra Manthan, to reduce the unbearable pain in his body, the Gods brought water from different rivers on the instructions of Lord Vishnu and offered it to Lord Shiva.

Samudra Manthan stands for, according to scriptures, the Churning of the Ocean. The “Ocean” in question id the Ksheera Sagara, the ocean of milk.

Water gave Lord Shiva relief and he was able to hold the poison in his throat. This is the reason why offering water to Bholenath ( Lord Shiva) is considered special in Sawan. Religious scriptures and Pandits narrate why the importance of Kashi and Shri Kashi Vishwanath increases on the occasion of Sawan?

Astrologer and ritual scholar of Kashi, Pandit Pawan Tripathi says that Kashi – the holy religious site is a ‘bundle of light.’

“Kashi ‘s existence is so old that it cannot even be described. Lord Shiva himself built Kashi. It is written in the scriptures that once when Lord Shiva was meditating on Kailash, Mother Parvati asked him where is my in-laws? You are meditating in my maternal home,” narrated Pandit Pawan Tripathi.

Lord Shiva Had Built Kashi:

According to scriptures Lord Shiva himself built Kashi. At that time Lord Shiva built a golden palace and for entering this place (Griha Pravesh) Ravana asked for that golden palace as donation. Kashi is called Anandvan - a wonderful city of the leelas (Divine play) of Lord Shiva and Parvati ji. Shiva is present in every particle of Kashi. Lord Shiva himself resides here. To ensure that Kashi does not get harmed, Lord Shiva has kept Kashi on his trident and not on the earth, so that even if everything is destroyed, Kashi remains safe.

Pandit Pawan Tripathi interprets that Lord Shiva The Supreme Lord and first Jyotirlinga (Beam of Holy Light) of the twelve Jyotirlingas is Vishweshwar or Vishwanath. (The Lord of the Universe). His name itself makes it clear that he is the Supreme Lord.

Renovation done in 1780:

In 1780, Indore's Queen Ahilyabai Holkar got this temple renovated and the Jyotirlinga re-established. Maharaja Ranjit Singh got the work of complete gold plating of the two domes of Kashi Vishwanath.