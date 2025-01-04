Vishakhapatnam To Host Full-Scale Navy Day Exercises With AP CM Chandrababu Naidu As Chief Guest

Vishakhapatnam: Full-scale Navy exercises are set to take place today in Vishakhapatnam, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu scheduled to be the chief guest. These exercises come as part of the Navy Day celebrations, typically observed on December 4. This year, however, the exercises are being held in Vishakhapatnam as an alternative to the usual Navy Day celebrations in Puri.

The exercises which began with full dress rehearsals on Friday, January 3, have already impressed spectators. Navy warplanes, helicopters, and warships showcased their capabilities off Ramakrishna Beach, drawing large crowds. Despite the spectacular displays, a minor mishap occurred when two paratroopers' parachutes became tangles mid-air. The paratroopers fell into the sea, but sailors in nearby boats quickly rescued them.

Saturday's Navy exercise will include a variety of events, with the highlight being a city parade. "The Navy cadet band will perform during the parade, and a special laser show will add to the excitement," said a Navy spokesperson. Authorities are anticipating a large turnout and have taken extra precautions to ensure the safety of all attendees.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will oversee the proceedings, adding significance to the event. With thousands expected to gather, security measures have been heightened to prevent any untoward incidents during the event.