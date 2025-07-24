ETV Bharat / bharat

Visakhapatnam Railway Zone DPR Approved; SCR Assets And Staff To Be Shifted, No New Posts To Be Created Except GM

Visakhapatnam Railway Station (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 24, 2025 at 4:15 PM IST

Amaravati: The revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone, headquartered at Visakhapatnam, has been approved by the Railway Board after reviewing the report submitted by the Special Officer of the new zone on January 25. The report outlines zone boundaries, divisions, staff strength, infrastructure requirements and also administrative plans.

In a recent order, the Railway Board instructed the General Manager of the South Coast Railway to start work on the approved directives and recommendations detailed in the DPR.

All assets, sanctioned posts and staff under the South Central Railway (SCR) that come under the jurisdiction of the new zone will be transferred to the South Coast Railway Zone officially.

However, the Board has so far neither approved the transfer of track machines nor their staff from either the East Coast Railway (ECoR) or South Central Railway (SCR) to the new zone.

As per the DPR, Rs 200 crore has been pegged for civil infrastructure at the new headquarters in Visakhapatnam. The Railway Board has said a decision on this will be taken after the proposals are weighed in detail.

Though the DPR proposed a health unit with emergency facilities in Mudasarlova, where the HQ is coming up, the Board has refused the need for it.

Moreover, a proposal to include the Gunupur-Parlakhemundi section and Naupada-Gunupur line under the new Visakhapatnam division has been rejected. The Board felt the proposal does not align with the jurisdiction already approved by the Union Cabinet.

The Board has also mandated that no new gazetted or non-gazetted posts should be created, other than that of General Manager. However, the staff strength mentioned in the DPR for both the zone headquarters and Visakhapatnam division has got a nod.

Officers and staff for the new headquarters and divisions will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, though field-level staff also decided that proposals for rented accommodations for officers in Visakhapatnam should be sent. Guidelines regarding staff seniority and service-related matters during the transition have also been sent by the Board.

