Visakhapatnam Man Swallows Dentures In Sleep; Docs Perform Rigid Bronchoscopy For Removal

Visakhapatnam: A 52-year-old Visakhapatnam man, using dentures for three years, faced a bizarre and serious medical emergency when he accidentally swallowed the dentures in sleep. The dentures slackened during sleep which he unconsciously swallowed and landed in his right lung.

The patient had no immediate respiratory distress due as the left lung was functional. However, he started coughing after a while and was taken to KIMS Icon Hospital where X-rays and a CT scan detected the stuck dentures. Dr C H Bharat, consultant interventional pulmonologist at the hospital, said the foreign object was carefully removed using a rigid bronchoscopy under general anaesthesia.

The procedure required precision as the dentures contained metal components, and the doctors had to avoid injuring the lungs or airways, which could lead to severe bleeding. Fortunately, a minor injury near the mouth was quickly repaired without complications. Dr Bharat emphasised the usefulness of the rigid bronchoscopy for removing large, curved, or fragile objects from the respiratory tract.

He also highlighted the importance of regular dental check-ups for individuals using dentures, advising that such implants could deteriorate over time, potentially leading to complications if they are swallowed or left unattended. He also warned that prolonged retention of foreign objects in the lungs could result in muscle growth and infections.