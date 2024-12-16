ETV Bharat / bharat

Visakhapatnam Man Swallows Dentures In Sleep; Docs Perform Rigid Bronchoscopy For Removal

Pulmonologist Dr CH Bharat emphasised the usefulness of rigid bronchoscopy for removing large, curved, or fragile objects from the respiratory tract to avoid lung injury.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

Visakhapatnam: A 52-year-old Visakhapatnam man, using dentures for three years, faced a bizarre and serious medical emergency when he accidentally swallowed the dentures in sleep. The dentures slackened during sleep which he unconsciously swallowed and landed in his right lung.

The patient had no immediate respiratory distress due as the left lung was functional. However, he started coughing after a while and was taken to KIMS Icon Hospital where X-rays and a CT scan detected the stuck dentures. Dr C H Bharat, consultant interventional pulmonologist at the hospital, said the foreign object was carefully removed using a rigid bronchoscopy under general anaesthesia.

The procedure required precision as the dentures contained metal components, and the doctors had to avoid injuring the lungs or airways, which could lead to severe bleeding. Fortunately, a minor injury near the mouth was quickly repaired without complications. Dr Bharat emphasised the usefulness of the rigid bronchoscopy for removing large, curved, or fragile objects from the respiratory tract.

He also highlighted the importance of regular dental check-ups for individuals using dentures, advising that such implants could deteriorate over time, potentially leading to complications if they are swallowed or left unattended. He also warned that prolonged retention of foreign objects in the lungs could result in muscle growth and infections.

Also Read:

  1. Odisha Police Crack Murder Case With Tailor Tag On Clothes Found Near Crime Scene
  2. Delhi CM Atishi Slams BJP Over Its Slum Outreach Campaign

Visakhapatnam: A 52-year-old Visakhapatnam man, using dentures for three years, faced a bizarre and serious medical emergency when he accidentally swallowed the dentures in sleep. The dentures slackened during sleep which he unconsciously swallowed and landed in his right lung.

The patient had no immediate respiratory distress due as the left lung was functional. However, he started coughing after a while and was taken to KIMS Icon Hospital where X-rays and a CT scan detected the stuck dentures. Dr C H Bharat, consultant interventional pulmonologist at the hospital, said the foreign object was carefully removed using a rigid bronchoscopy under general anaesthesia.

The procedure required precision as the dentures contained metal components, and the doctors had to avoid injuring the lungs or airways, which could lead to severe bleeding. Fortunately, a minor injury near the mouth was quickly repaired without complications. Dr Bharat emphasised the usefulness of the rigid bronchoscopy for removing large, curved, or fragile objects from the respiratory tract.

He also highlighted the importance of regular dental check-ups for individuals using dentures, advising that such implants could deteriorate over time, potentially leading to complications if they are swallowed or left unattended. He also warned that prolonged retention of foreign objects in the lungs could result in muscle growth and infections.

Also Read:

  1. Odisha Police Crack Murder Case With Tailor Tag On Clothes Found Near Crime Scene
  2. Delhi CM Atishi Slams BJP Over Its Slum Outreach Campaign

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DENTURESBRONCHOSCOPYDENTAL HEALTHKIMS ICON HOSPITALDENTURES STUCK IN RIGHT LUNG

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.