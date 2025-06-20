Visakhapatnam Gears Up For Record-Breaking International Yoga Day Celebration; PM Modi, CM Naidu To Attend

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to create history on the occasion of International Yoga Day (June 21), with an estimated five lakh people expected to perform yoga asanas at a single venue - RK Beach here in the port city. A 26-kilometre route stretching from the beach to Bheemli has been lined with barricades, lights, and giant screens, all aimed at earning a place in the international record books by eclipsing any previous mass yoga event.

The event, branded YogaAndhra 2025, is set to kick off at 6.25 am. The Union Minister for AYUSH will open the program, followed in turn by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak for about 15 minutes before the huge gathering being asanas together, starting the mass yoga event at 7 am and holding it until 7.45 am.

Officials said that roads are being lined with brightly coloured mats, barricades, electric lighting, LED display screens, and platforms for yoga instructors. A backup site at Andhra University is also being prepared to accommodate any weather-related disruptions.

As the main event drew near, thousands of locals turned out for a cheerful walkathon down the seaside strip on Thursday. Many ministers, officials, and citizens participated in yoga sessions afterwards.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in the city by a special flight at 6.40 pm on Friday. After a brief welcome ceremony, he will head to the Eastern Naval Command Officers' Mess Guest House for an overnight stay. He is expected to depart from Visakhapatnam by 11.50 am on Saturday after attending the main yoga event.

CM N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam airport at 5.30 pm on Friday. He will receive PM Modi at INS Dega and stay overnight at the Collectorate. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh will also be present. Adding to the International Yoga Day celebrations, 179 winners of various state-level yoga competitions will also perform at the RK Beach event.