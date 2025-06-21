ETV Bharat / bharat

Visakhapatnam Aims For Guinness Record As PM Modi Leads Massive Yoga Day Celebrations

According to official sources, an estimated three lakhs of people joined him on the seashore by the Bay of Bengal.

Visakhapatnam Aims For Guinness Record As PM Modi Leads Massive Yoga Day Celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in a yoga session during 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, in Visakhapatnam (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 21, 2025 at 11:29 AM IST

2 Min Read

Visakhapatnam: The International Yoga Day celebrations in Andhra Pradesh are aiming to set a number of records, including breaking the previous highest attendance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations from RK Beach in the port city of Visakhapatnam and was a part of the record-setting bids. According to official sources, an estimated three lakhs of people joined him on the seashore by the Bay of Bengal.

The NDA alliance government is aiming to bag a Guinness World Record, eclipsing the record of 1.47 lakh people taking part in the 2023 Yoga Day event in Gujarat's Surat. Officials said 1.5 lakh Yoga volunteers turned up on Saturday at Vizag by 5.45 am, and an equal number was expected to be added by 7 am.

Apart from PM Modi, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan attended the yoga event. Besides mobilising lakhs of people, the Telugu state is aiming to organise yoga sessions at more than one lakh places with the participation of two core people on a single day across the state, among others. On Friday, 25,000 tribal children set a Guinness World Record for "most people" performing Suryanamaskar (sun salutations) simultaneously at a single venue.

"Today (Friday), 25,000 bright young stars from our tribal communities have created history by performing Surya Namaskar together, setting an extraordinary Guinness World Record of 'Most People Performing Sun Salutations Simultaneously at a Single Venue’," Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said late on Friday.

This was a powerful message of wellness and harmony from the children of Andhra Pradesh to the world, he said. In the run-up to the yoga day, the southern state embarked on 'Yogandhra', a month-long campaign to create awareness about yoga with several activities linked to the ancient practice originating from India.

As part of 'Yogandhra', 15,000 yoga competitions were held from the village level to the state level, and 5,451 master trainers have contributed to this effort. Over one crore participants of various yoga programmes were certified.

Read more:

  1. International Yoga Day 2025: Uttarakhand To Emerge As First State With A Well-Defined Yoga Policy
  2. International Yoga Day 2025: Thousands Unite In Breath And Balance By Kashmir’s Iconic Dal Lake

Visakhapatnam: The International Yoga Day celebrations in Andhra Pradesh are aiming to set a number of records, including breaking the previous highest attendance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations from RK Beach in the port city of Visakhapatnam and was a part of the record-setting bids. According to official sources, an estimated three lakhs of people joined him on the seashore by the Bay of Bengal.

The NDA alliance government is aiming to bag a Guinness World Record, eclipsing the record of 1.47 lakh people taking part in the 2023 Yoga Day event in Gujarat's Surat. Officials said 1.5 lakh Yoga volunteers turned up on Saturday at Vizag by 5.45 am, and an equal number was expected to be added by 7 am.

Apart from PM Modi, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan attended the yoga event. Besides mobilising lakhs of people, the Telugu state is aiming to organise yoga sessions at more than one lakh places with the participation of two core people on a single day across the state, among others. On Friday, 25,000 tribal children set a Guinness World Record for "most people" performing Suryanamaskar (sun salutations) simultaneously at a single venue.

"Today (Friday), 25,000 bright young stars from our tribal communities have created history by performing Surya Namaskar together, setting an extraordinary Guinness World Record of 'Most People Performing Sun Salutations Simultaneously at a Single Venue’," Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said late on Friday.

This was a powerful message of wellness and harmony from the children of Andhra Pradesh to the world, he said. In the run-up to the yoga day, the southern state embarked on 'Yogandhra', a month-long campaign to create awareness about yoga with several activities linked to the ancient practice originating from India.

As part of 'Yogandhra', 15,000 yoga competitions were held from the village level to the state level, and 5,451 master trainers have contributed to this effort. Over one crore participants of various yoga programmes were certified.

Read more:

  1. International Yoga Day 2025: Uttarakhand To Emerge As First State With A Well-Defined Yoga Policy
  2. International Yoga Day 2025: Thousands Unite In Breath And Balance By Kashmir’s Iconic Dal Lake

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YOGA DAY GUINNESS RECORDPM MODIINTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.