Visakhapatnam Aims For Guinness Record As PM Modi Leads Massive Yoga Day Celebrations

Visakhapatnam: The International Yoga Day celebrations in Andhra Pradesh are aiming to set a number of records, including breaking the previous highest attendance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations from RK Beach in the port city of Visakhapatnam and was a part of the record-setting bids. According to official sources, an estimated three lakhs of people joined him on the seashore by the Bay of Bengal.

The NDA alliance government is aiming to bag a Guinness World Record, eclipsing the record of 1.47 lakh people taking part in the 2023 Yoga Day event in Gujarat's Surat. Officials said 1.5 lakh Yoga volunteers turned up on Saturday at Vizag by 5.45 am, and an equal number was expected to be added by 7 am.

Apart from PM Modi, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan attended the yoga event. Besides mobilising lakhs of people, the Telugu state is aiming to organise yoga sessions at more than one lakh places with the participation of two core people on a single day across the state, among others. On Friday, 25,000 tribal children set a Guinness World Record for "most people" performing Suryanamaskar (sun salutations) simultaneously at a single venue.