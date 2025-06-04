ETV Bharat / bharat

Virendra Kumar Chairs 4th Meet Of National Council For Senior Citizens

File - Beneficiaries during the distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards by the Delhi Government under the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar chaired the fourth meeting of the National Council for Senior Citizens here on Wednesday and reviewed the progress of the existing schemes including Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) and Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens (IPSrC).

The meeting served as a crucial platform for reviewing existing schemes, discussing emerging needs, and setting a forward-looking agenda aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat in 2047. The Council stressed the importance of ensuring that every senior citizen in the country lives with dignity, respect, and active engagement in society.

During the meeting, the Council undertook a detailed review of the progress under RVY and IPSrC, Senior Citizen Portal in terms of enhancing quality, post-distribution follow-up, and expanding the scope to include the digital inclusion of senior citizens. There was discussion on the National Policy for Senior Citizens (NPSC) to reflect demographic realities — especially with the elderly projected to constitute 20 per cent of India’s population by 2047.

The Council also explored strategies to establish a dedicated grievance redressal mechanism to address abuse and neglect, the implementation of minimum standards for old age homes across the country and senior care institutions, while promoting community engagement and intergenerational bonding. It also emphasised on institutionalising the participation of NGOs and senior citizen associations in policy formulation, implementation, and feedback mechanisms to ensure last-mile delivery and contextual relevance.