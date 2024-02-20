Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Blessed with Baby Boy; Name Him Akaay

Hyderabad: Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby boy, whom they have named Akaay. Virat Kohli in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter posted, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay - Vamika's little brother into his world!"

"We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and Gratitude - Virat and Anushka," added the star batter and former India skipper.

Virat, who was part of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning Indian team, already has one daughter - Vamika. The elegant right-handed batter had taken leave for the ongoing Test series against England due to personal reasons. 35-year-old Anushka is an actress and has won several awards

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had backed Virat, who made himself unavailable for the ongoing Test series against England. Virat has so far played 113 Tests, 292 ODIs, and 117 T20s, in which he has amassed 8,848, 13,848, and 4,037 runs respectively. Virat plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the cash-rich Indian Premier League and has also captained the side.