From Selfie To Silence: Karnataka’s Belagavi Mourns KLE Alumnus, Family Killed in Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Belagavi: The tragic crash of a flight in Ahmedabad has claimed the lives of Dr Prateek Joshi, his wife, and their three young children, leaving the medical and alumni community of Belagavi’s KLE JNMC College in deep mourning.

Dr Joshi, a 2000 MBBS batch alumnus of KLE’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), was travelling with his family to London, where he was working as a Consultant Radiologist at Derby University Hospital. Just hours before boarding the ill-fated flight, he had shared a cheerful selfie with his wife and children on social media — a picture that has now gone viral, haunting friends and well-wishers.

“We are in shock. Prateek was supposed to attend our silver jubilee alumni meet in Belagavi this September,” said his classmate, Dr Jyoti Benni. “He had confirmed his participation and was in regular contact with us on our WhatsApp group. It's hard to believe he’s gone.”

Dr Joshi completed his MBBS in Belagavi and went on to specialise in radiology at Kolar Medical College. He later served in his hometown in Rajasthan before moving to the UK in 2021 to pursue further professional growth. His wife, Dr. Komi Vyas, was also a medical practitioner. The couple had three children — an elder daughter and twin sons.

Speaking to the media, Dr Niranjana Mahantashetti, Principal of JNMC, expressed deep sorrow. “Prateek was a brilliant, hard-working student. He was known for his humility and willingness to help others. It's heartbreaking that his entire young family was lost in a moment. Life has been deeply unfair to them.”

Another classmate, Dr Manasi, said they were deeply pained by Prateek and his family's tragic loss. “When we learnt through our WhatsApp group that Prateek was on that plane, we were stunned. He was a cheerful and sincere friend. We studied MBBS together from 2000 to 2005. The news is devastating. Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, who must now face this unimaginable loss.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents — may they find the strength to bear this unimaginable grief. His close friends are planning to visit them in Rajasthan,” said Mansi.

The entire KLE alumni network and medical fraternity have joined in expressing their condolences, remembering Dr Joshi not just as a competent doctor but as a warm, generous human being. Plans are now being discussed among friends to visit his family in Rajasthan to offer support in this time of grief.