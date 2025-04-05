Viral Photos Of Peacocks, Deer Fleeing HCU AI-Generated: Telangana Govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has clarified on Friday that the viral images circulating on social media showing peacocks and deer fleeing Kancha Gachibowli Forest, adjacent to Hyderabad Central University (HCU), along with visuals of dead wildlife, are artificial intelligence (AI)-generated graphics, citing findings from an official fact-check.
Authorities explained that no actions have been taken at HCU that would harm wildlife. "Certain individuals are deliberately spreading misinformation to tarnish the government's image," the statement read.
Addressing the widely shared image of a dead deer, officials pointed out that the photo is not related to HCU. "The deer in the picture has its hind legs tied, which is a method commonly used by hunters," the statement noted.
The government also referred to an X post by journalist Sumit Jha from SouthFirst digital media, where he had shared the image of the dead deer without verifying its authenticity. "The photo has since been removed from his account, and Jha has issued a public apology," the statement further reads.
Regarding a viral video showing a deer approaching a house, the government clarified that it originated from an Instagram account holder, who had posted it with a general message about preserving biodiversity.
Officials added that the same deer, identified by specific markings, had previously appeared in a post by Akula Trinath from Visakhapatnam on March 14. They also released a photo of a deer walking in front of a house in Visalakshinagar, Visakhapatnam, in support of their clarification.
Strongly condemning the use of unrelated photos and AI-generated videos being falsely linked to HCU, the government urged people not to subscribe to and spread misinformation.
Also Read: