ETV Bharat / bharat

Viral Photos Of Peacocks, Deer Fleeing HCU AI-Generated: Telangana Govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has clarified on Friday that the viral images circulating on social media showing peacocks and deer fleeing Kancha Gachibowli Forest, adjacent to Hyderabad Central University (HCU), along with visuals of dead wildlife, are artificial intelligence (AI)-generated graphics, citing findings from an official fact-check.

Authorities explained that no actions have been taken at HCU that would harm wildlife. "Certain individuals are deliberately spreading misinformation to tarnish the government's image," the statement read.

Addressing the widely shared image of a dead deer, officials pointed out that the photo is not related to HCU. "The deer in the picture has its hind legs tied, which is a method commonly used by hunters," the statement noted.

The government also referred to an X post by journalist Sumit Jha from SouthFirst digital media, where he had shared the image of the dead deer without verifying its authenticity. "The photo has since been removed from his account, and Jha has issued a public apology," the statement further reads.