VIPs Can Have Sai Baba Darshan Only Three Times A Day Under New Guidelines

Former MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil had recently urged the SSST to reinstate and streamline the 'break darshan' system in Shirdi.

Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 23, 2025 at 2:02 PM IST

By Ravi Mahale

Shirdi: The VIPs will now be permitted to avail of 'darshan' only three times a day, said Goraksh Gadilkar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust (SSST). The decision comes in the wake of increasing public inconvenience caused by unscheduled VIP visits to the temple.

According to sources, until now, the general darshan queue used was halted due to unscheduled VIP visits, causing frustration among ordinary devotees and additional strain on temple security and administrative staff.

Former Ahmednagar Member of Parliament (MP) Sujay Vikhe-Patil had recently urged SSST to reinstate and streamline the 'break darshan system' in Shirdi.

Taking the matter into cognisance, the temple authorities have introduced a structured schedule for VIP darshan. Under the new policy, devotees with official recommendations or special passes will only be allowed 'break darshan' during fixed time slots, including 9 am to 10 am, 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm and 8 pm to 8.30 pm.

During these hours, 'break darsha' will be conducted from one designated side of the shrine to ensure uninterrupted access for the general public through the main queue.

However, certain dignitaries are exempted from this restriction, which includes current and former Presidents, Vice Presidents, Prime Ministers, Governors, Chief Justices, Union and State Ministers, MPs, MLAs, renowned industrialists, film personalities, scientists, international sportspersons, and donors contributing Rs one lakh or more to the Sansthan.

