ETV Bharat / bharat

VIP Darshan Banned For First Month Of Chardham Yatra 2025 As Heavy Crowds Expected

Due to the expected rush in the first month of the Chardham Yatra, the government has banned VIP darshan, allowing them to visit like regular devotees. ( Etv Bharat )

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra 2025 is set to begin on April 30, with the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham opening on the same day, Kedarnath on May 2 and Badrinath on May 4. A large number of devotees are likely to visit Chardham in the first month of the pilgrimage, prompting the government and administration to take a significant decision: VIP darshan will be banned for the first month. However, VIPs can still have darshan like regular devotees.

The administration has clarified that any VIP visiting Chardham in the first month of Chardham Yatra 2025 will have to follow the same process as common devotees. No special facilities will be provided. However, after the first month, VIP devotees will be allowed darshan under a separate arrangement.

Reason Behind the Decision

The administration stated that whenever VIPs visit, common devotees are often stopped, leading to overcrowding and inconvenience. Since the first month of the Chardham Yatra is the most crowded, the government has decided to ban VIP darshan during this period.