Awards Like Padma Vibhushan 'Wake Up' Artistes Anew To Their Own Excellence: L Subramaniam

Bengaluru: Many a time, a government award like the Padma Award nudges artistes to "wake up" to their excellence, which they might have forgotten in the hustle and bustle of life, said violin maestro L Subramaniam, one of the seven Padma Vibhushan awardees announced on Saturday.

"They now can pause and reflect, 'Oh, we must have done something extraordinary to get this award'," said Subramaniam to PTI. Subramaniam said he received his first Padma award when Russia was still the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and R Venkataraman was the president.

"Many years have passed, yes. But I am extremely happy to get one of the highest civilian awards of the country again. It will help me stay the course towards excellence," he added. He said his daughter, musician Bindu Subramaniam, who is travelling in Dubai was the one who called him and told him about the award.

"And I immediately called my wife Kavita (Krishnamurthy) who is in London at the moment, to sing in a concert there. We are all happy to receive this honour," said Subramaniam. From Karnataka, legendary Kannada actor Anant Nag will be receiving Padma Bhushan. Journalist and former chairperson of Prasar Bharati, A Surya Prakash will also be getting Padma Bhusan.

Six persons, including three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej, will be getting Padma Shri from Karnataka. One among them, 81-year-old Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar, a renowned Gondhali folk singer from Bagalkot, who is considered as 'Gondhali ke Ghumantu Guru' was thrust into the national limelight when Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned him in his 110th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' in February 2024.