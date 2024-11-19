Assam Police on High Border Alert to Prevent Spillover of Ongoing Violence from Manipur

Silchar: The Assam government has stepped up security measures along the Assam-Manipur border to prevent the spillover of violence from the ethnic unrest in the neighbouring state. Assam has deployed police and commandos on a 24/7 basis in the border district of Cachar.

Following strict directives from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Director General of Police GP Singh, the Police has intensified patrolling and surveillance along the border. Joint operations are being conducted by Assam Police and security forces along the border.

High alert along Assam-Manipur border due to ongoing violence. (ETV Bharat)

The escalation in security measures was taken in the light of the volatile situation in Manipur, especially after the killing of 10 suspected Kuki militants by CRPF and the recovery of 5 bodies from Barak river in Cachar, Assam and abduction of 6 Meitei women and children from Jakuradhor, Jiribam district, Manipur.

Cachar Police is taking proactive steps to prevent any spillover of violence from Manipur. Police and commando battalions have been deployed along the border, and round-the-clock patrolling is being conducted on both land and river routes.

CM's Strict Directives:

The Chief Minister and DGP have issued strict instructions to Assam Police to remain vigilant and take strict action against any elements trying to disturb peace and order. Cachar SP Nomal Mahatta stated that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to create disturbances.

Increased Border Patrolling:

Cachar SP Nomal Mahatta personally is visiting the border areas to assess the situation. He emphasized that strict security measures have been implemented to prevent any untoward incidents in Cachar district due to the ongoing violence in Manipur's Jiribam district. Police patrols, commando deployments, and riverine patrols by the River Police are being conducted 24/7.

The SP further stated that strict action will be taken against any anti-social elements trying to enter Assam and disrupt peace.

It's worth noting that a significant number of Kuki and Meitei people reside in the Manipur border areas of Cachar district, Assam. Additionally, the bodies of many victims of the Manipur violence have been sent to Silchar Medical College for post-mortem examinations. As of Tuesday, 8 bodies are currently in the morgue of Silchar Medical College, according to sources in the college.