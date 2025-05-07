Violence Can't Be The Only Answer: Tourists In Pahalgam Welcome 'Operation Sindoor' But Urge Dialogue Over War

By Mir Ishfaq

Pahalgam: In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam last month (on April 22), India launched a large-scale retaliatory strike named 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terror launchpads across the border. The government has claimed that several terror hideouts were destroyed and numerous terrorists neutralised.

Despite escalating tensions between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), Pahalgam continues to witness a consistent flow of tourists from across the nation.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, most tourists hailed the Centre's robust reaction but pointed out that the solution has to be achieved through peace and dialogue in the long run. "We welcome action against those who perpetrate terror. But war is not the only answer," said Suresh Mehta, a tourist from Maharashtra.

"Such operations should remain focused on terrorists. Common people on both sides should not suffer. History has shown us that wars only bring destruction, and the innocent pay the heaviest price," he stated.

Another tourist, Rekha Singh from Delhi, echoed similar sentiments. "India must act with restraint. If we respond with anger instead of patience, we risk weakening ourselves economically and socially. War may give the illusion of justice, but it leaves scars for generations," she remarked.

The tourists' remarks come at a time when tensions between two nuclear nations are high, and deployments are said to be taking place along border regions. But in the backdrop of escalated tensions, Pahalgam is lively. Children are spotted boating on the Lidder River, promenading through groves of pine, and shopping at handicraft stalls.

"We have come here despite the scenario because it conveys a powerful message to those trying to undermine tourism by resorting to violence," said Lucknow tourist Ahmed Khan, adding, "By touring this place, we want to show that we are not scared. This is how we should demoralise the terror forces."

Visitors also loved the hospitality of Kashmiris and the presence of security forces, which they say made them feel safe.

"Locals have welcomed us very well here. They have supported us," said Rina Banerjee, who came from Kolkata. "The security arrangements are tight, and we feel safe," she stated.

Also Read

Operation Sindoor: 'Actions Were Measured, Non-escalatory, Proportionate, And Responsible...' Misri On Missile Strike On Pakistan

12 Civilians Including 3 Children Killed, 42 Injured In Pakistan Shelling In Jammu Kashmir's Poonch