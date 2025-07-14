'Violence Cannot Solve ULFA Issue, Only Dialogue Can,' Says Peace Talk Leader After Myanmar Strike

Tezpur: After alleged drone strikes on the camp of United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I) in Myanmar, the group's commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah held an important conversation with his former colleague and peace talk leader Anup Chetia, aka Golap Baruah.
The attack, which took place near Pangsau Pass in Myanmar on Sunday, has raised fresh concerns over future of the peace process with the banned insurgent group. While the Indian Army has reportedly denied claims of involvement in the attack, sources suggest the attack involved over 100 drones and around 150 bombs.
According to a statement released by ULFA-I, four of its members including senior leader Nayan Asom, were killed and several others sustained injuries in the strike. The group has four active camps in Myanmar.
During a telephonic interview with ETV Bharat's Pranab Kumar Das, Anup Chetia condemned the violence and urged for dialogue.
"Violence cannot solve ULFA-I matter or any other problem. Death is always sad. It is a political issue and must be solved politically. Peace has returned to Assam and efforts through dialogue are underway,” he said.
"Assam has taken a huge leap in industrial sector under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. There is a peace process being led by him, but I am not aware how far the talks have progressed. Still, this attack might derail those efforts and simultaneously have negative impact on economy," he added.
A former general secretary of ULFA, Chetia is now a vocal proponent of peaceful resolution. During the conversation with ETV Bharat, he said the attack was most likely pre-planned. "You cannot carry out something like this suddenly without planning in advance. It has disrupted the peace path," he said.
He further cited that the attack came at a time when Assam is actively pushing economic growth through initiatives like Advantage Assam 2.0.
"The state's economy suffers due to such incidents. People are concerned about what might come next," he added.
Following the strike, Chetia confirmed that Paresh Baruah contacted him and expressed regret over the timing of the attack.
"He was optimistic about talks and was extremely saddened this happened at such a crucial time," Chetia said on Baruah.
Asked whether this attack would demoralise ULFA-I, Chetia replied, "It is not easy to destroy. There was a time when we were part of it. Even after I left, ULFA-I remained strong. We cannot speculate everything."
Notably, Chetia played a crucial role in ULFA's initial years as he led the political wing of the organisation and actively engaged in its expansion. The front was formed on April 7, 1979, with the aim of establishing an independent Assam. In the 1980s, Chetia travelled across Assam on a motorcycle to encourage youth to join the organisation. He was later arrested in Bangladesh in 1997 and sentenced to seven years in jail for illegal entry, carrying a fake passport and possession of arms and foreign currency. After serving the sentence there, he was later extradited to India on November 11, 2015. He was then detained in Guwahati jail and released on bail on December 24, 2015.
Following his release, he joined ULFA's negotiating wing and adopted democratic means of protest instead of armed struggle. He is currently the Chairman of North East Indigenous Peoples Forum and continues to advocate for a peaceful and political resolution to long-standing issues in the region.
