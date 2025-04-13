Violence During Waqf Protests In Bengal: BJP Warns Of 'Second Exodus', Police Says Situation Under Control

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday came down heavily on the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal over the recent violence during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the Murshidabad district of the state.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the government of enabling "state-sponsored, state-protected, and state-encouraged targeted violence against Hindus." Poonawalla claimed that Hindus were being "forced to migrate, with temples vandalized and idols demolished".

Violence During Waqf Protests In Bengal (ETV Bharat via PTI)

"Bengal is burning, and Mamata Banerjee's govt is completely responsible for this. This is state-sponsored, state-protected, State-encouraged targeted violence against Hindus. Hindus are being forced to migrate, and idols in temples are being demolished. We also saw how the saffron flag was taken down. This is happening in the land of Swami Vivekananda," he added.

Security personnel stand guard after clashes following protests over the Waqf Act at Jangipur, in Murshidabad district (PTI)

Calling April 11 a black day in Bengal's history, BJP National Executive member and Co-In-Charge of West Bengal Amit Malviya warned of a "second exodus".

"In her quest to serve her vote bank, Mamata Banerjee has abandoned Bengal’s Hindu sons and daughters. After the 2021 post-poll violence, over 80,000 Hindus were forced to flee to Assam. Now, Bengal stands at the edge of a second exodus. A second Partition. A second Kashmir. And it’s happening before our very eyes—in chilling, horrifying real-time," Malviya posted on X.

Meanwhile, West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar visited the violence-affected areas in the Murshidabad district. "The situation is under control now, but people are scared thinking of what will happen next... Police teams are very active right now, and security forces have been deployed on the spot," he told reporters on Saturday evening.

Security personnel stand guard after clashes following protests over the Waqf Act in Murshidabad (PTI)

West Bengal Police have arrested at least 150 individuals in connection with the violence, which was sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas to maintain order, according to a statement by the police.

On Saturday, a special bench of the Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of central forces "immediately" in Murshidabad in the wake of widespread violence in the district that resulted in at least three deaths.

A police vehicle with broken glasses after violent clashes following protests over Waqf Act (PTI)

Advocate Anish Mukherjee, representing West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, filed a PIL seeking the deployment of central forces and an NIA probe. The high court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17. Security was also heightened in Jangipur following violent protests that damaged public property.