Violence Against Chennai Doctor Sparks Protests Across Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Doctors across Tamil Nadu staged a protest on Thursday condemning the brutal attack on a government oncologist at a hospital here, and also demanded safety for medical professionals. A doctor at Chennai's Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH) was brutally attacked on Wednesday.

Dr Balaji, a 53-year-old oncologist, who was stabbed by Vignesh, a relative of a former cancer patient who had been discharged from the hospital is currently out of danger. Vignesh has been apprehended by police.

The incident has prompted immediate action from law enforcement, with Chennai Police announcing enhanced security measures across the city's government hospitals. Police said help desks will be established in all 19 government hospitals, with ten officers stationed at each facility. Nine hospitals already have these security measures in place. A press release issued by the Chennai Police stated that police help desks will be set up in the remaining 10 government hospitals.

Medical associations responded to the attack with coordinated protests, leading to work stoppages at major healthcare facilities including Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, Omandurar Government Multispeciality Hospital, and Government Stanley Hospital. The demonstrations aim to highlight the urgent need for better protection of healthcare workers.

DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth visited Dr Balaji at Guindy Government Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment, and joined the protests afterwards. Health Minister M. Subramanian assured reporters that authorities are taking steps to ensure "100 per cent safety of doctors," confirming that seven criminal charges have been filed against the attacker.

Following a fatal attack on a medical student in Kolkata's RG KAR Hospital, Tamil Nadu hospitals had introduced mandatory visitor wristbands. However, doctors report that Vignesh managed to enter the facility without this required identification.