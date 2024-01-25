Loading...

Violation of model code of conduct: SC grants protection from arrest to Umar Ansari

By PTI

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 1:54 PM IST

The apex court has granted protection from arrest to gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari in a case registered against him during 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted protection from arrest to Umar Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a criminal case registered against him during the 2022 assembly elections for alleged violation of the model code of conduct. A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and P K Mishra issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on his plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Ansari, submitted that the main accused has been granted regular bail in the matter. The Allahabad High Court on December 19 last year had rejected the anticipatory bail application of Ansari, and said that looking at the facts and circumstances of the case, the offence is made out.

An FIR was lodged on March 4, 2022 at Kotwali police station in Mau district against Abbas Ansari (SBSP candidate from Mau Sadar seat), Umar Ansari and 150 unknown people. It was alleged in the FIR that on March 3, 2022 at Pahadpura ground, Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and organiser Mansoor Ahmad Ansari in a public meeting called for settling a score with the Mau administration. It is a case of violation of election code of conduct.

TAGGED:

Umar AnsariViolation of model code of conductSC grants protection to AnsariMukhtar Ansari

