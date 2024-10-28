ETV Bharat / bharat

Vintage Cars, Symbols Of Bygone Era, Captivating Visitors At Expo In Secunderabad

Secunderabad: Vintage cars, symbols of a bygone era, are captivating visitors at an exhibition organised by the Cars N Coffee group in Secunderabad. As years go by, these vintage beauties only increase in value, becoming priceless treasures for enthusiasts and history lovers alike. The exhibition has attracted large crowds eager to see these rare vehicles, some nearly a century old.

Hyderabad occasionally sees vintage cars on the road, particularly in wedding processions, where they add a unique charm. Despite their high rental prices, these vehicles, reminiscent of the Nizam era, are coveted for their historical appeal. Deepak, the founder of Cars N Coffee, started this exhibition last year to introduce Hyderabad’s rich automotive heritage to a new generation. According to Deepak, various companies and individuals generously showcase their vehicles free of charge, bringing together a stunning collection of vintage models.

The exhibition features over a hundred vintage cars and bikes, ranging from models used in 1931 to more recent classics. Visitors are fascinated, taking photos and eagerly learning about each vehicle's unique features. Enthusiasts marvel at the engineering prowess of the past, admiring the allure and craftsmanship of these obscure models.