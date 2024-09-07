ETV Bharat / bharat

Brij Bhushan Calls Female Grapplers' Allegations 'Congress Conspiracy' As Phogat, Punia Join Party

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Updated : 12 hours ago

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in his first reaction to Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joining Congress, said that the grand old party's Deepender Singh Hooda Bhupinder Singh Hooda had begun hatching this conspiracy two years ago. The wrestlers were not protesting to safeguard the dignity and respect of girls, he alleged.

His remarks came right after wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress on Friday
Former chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (ETV Bharat)

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): Taking a dig at ace-wrestler Vinesh Phogat for her entry into politics soon after the Olympics debacle, former BJP MP and ex-chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday said that the female wrestlers levelling allegations of sexual harassment against him in 2023 was a "conspiracy of the Congress".

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claimed that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joining the Congress is proof that the wrestlers' protest was a conspiracy against him by the party. (ETV Bharat)

His remarks came right after wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress on Friday, ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls. Singh also claimed that Congress' five-term MP, Deepender Singh Hooda and leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Legislative Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda have spearheaded this conspiracy.

Singh also alleged that Phogat violated rules by attempting two different weight categories at the Olympics 2024 event. He hinted that her disqualification ahead of the finals was a "result given by god".

"Senior Congress leaders from Haryana - Deepender Singh Hooda and Bhupinder Singh Hooda — are hatching a conspiracy against me. Whatever I had said on day one, I still stand by it. And today, the same thing is being said by the entire country," Singh said on Friday.

He said that Bhupinder Hooda, Deepender Hooda, Bajrang and Vinesh were not protesting to safeguard the dignity and respect of girls. "Due to them, the daughters of Haryana are facing embarrassment. We are not responsible for it, Bhupinder Hooda and Deependra Hooda and these protesters are responsible for it.”

He also launched a scathing attack on Congress leaders who joined the wrestlers' protests allegedly under the guise of seeking justice for the wrestlers.

"There was a conspiracy against me in 1996 as well. At that time, my wife Ketki Singh had become an MP. I was in Tihar Jail those days as part of a conspiracy. After this, there was a conspiracy against me in 2023 as well. Then my younger son Karan Bhushan Singh became an MP in my place," he said.

Singh was arrested under the TADA law in a criminal case in Mumbai in 1996. However, this year, as women wrestlers levelled allegations against him, the BJP did not offer him a ticket from Kaiserganj in the Lok Sabha Elections. Instead, they made his son Karan Bhushan Singh the candidate.

Read More

  1. Railways Issues Show-Cause Notice To Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia
  2. Haryana Assembly Elections: Vinesh Phogat To Contest From Julana Seat On Congress Ticket

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): Taking a dig at ace-wrestler Vinesh Phogat for her entry into politics soon after the Olympics debacle, former BJP MP and ex-chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday said that the female wrestlers levelling allegations of sexual harassment against him in 2023 was a "conspiracy of the Congress".

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claimed that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joining the Congress is proof that the wrestlers' protest was a conspiracy against him by the party. (ETV Bharat)

His remarks came right after wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress on Friday, ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls. Singh also claimed that Congress' five-term MP, Deepender Singh Hooda and leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Legislative Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda have spearheaded this conspiracy.

Singh also alleged that Phogat violated rules by attempting two different weight categories at the Olympics 2024 event. He hinted that her disqualification ahead of the finals was a "result given by god".

"Senior Congress leaders from Haryana - Deepender Singh Hooda and Bhupinder Singh Hooda — are hatching a conspiracy against me. Whatever I had said on day one, I still stand by it. And today, the same thing is being said by the entire country," Singh said on Friday.

He said that Bhupinder Hooda, Deepender Hooda, Bajrang and Vinesh were not protesting to safeguard the dignity and respect of girls. "Due to them, the daughters of Haryana are facing embarrassment. We are not responsible for it, Bhupinder Hooda and Deependra Hooda and these protesters are responsible for it.”

He also launched a scathing attack on Congress leaders who joined the wrestlers' protests allegedly under the guise of seeking justice for the wrestlers.

"There was a conspiracy against me in 1996 as well. At that time, my wife Ketki Singh had become an MP. I was in Tihar Jail those days as part of a conspiracy. After this, there was a conspiracy against me in 2023 as well. Then my younger son Karan Bhushan Singh became an MP in my place," he said.

Singh was arrested under the TADA law in a criminal case in Mumbai in 1996. However, this year, as women wrestlers levelled allegations against him, the BJP did not offer him a ticket from Kaiserganj in the Lok Sabha Elections. Instead, they made his son Karan Bhushan Singh the candidate.

Read More

  1. Railways Issues Show-Cause Notice To Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia
  2. Haryana Assembly Elections: Vinesh Phogat To Contest From Julana Seat On Congress Ticket
Last Updated : 12 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VINESH PHOGAT JOIN CONGRESSCONGRESS PARTYHARYANA ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2024BRIJ BHUSHAN ATTACK ON CONGRESSBRIJ BHUSHAN SHARAN SINGH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.