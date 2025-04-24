Brave & Brilliant, He Wanted To Become A Fighter Pilot: Lieutenant Vinay Narwal In The Eyes Of A Doting Father

Karnal: The tents set up for the marriage still stand still, witnessing the nine to ten crucial days in the life of the Narwals in Karnal. From the sounds of the shehnai and dhol to the shrill cries of loss and pain, house number 1446 in Sector 7 here has suddenly fallen silent amid the noise of Pahalgam terror attack. A few hours after lieutenant Vinay Narwal's mortal remains were consigned to flames, his father Rajesh Narwal gathered courage to pour his heart out for his 26-year-old son.

"I consider him a martyr. Death is certain but circumstances are not. My only son laid his life during a dastardly act of terrorism without being given a chance to defend himself. Vinay chose the services with the aim of laying life for the country. But militants caught him unawares and pumped bullets into him," says Rajesh with absolute control over his emotions.

Remembering how Vinay, in the third year of engineering course, confided in him about his desire to join the Indian Army, Rajesh says, "He wanted to become a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force and I had no objection to it. But he could not qualify both the times he tried because of his height. Since he had decided to serve the country, he chose the Indian Navy."

File picture of Lt Vinay Narwal and his wife at their wedding (ETV Bharat)

A brilliant student, Vinay was always the class topper and his teachers were fond of him. "You can visit Sant Kabir Public School today and see his name mentioned in golden letters and photographs on school board. His teachers would vouch for his exceptional qualities," he expressed with a sense of pride.

Ask him how was Vinay as a son and he says, "He was a rare kind. Best, brave and brilliant. There are very few people like Vinay." Composing himself after getting a little emotional, he says it has hurt him bad. "I know how it feels but I am also aware that the entire country is nursing the hurt caused to so many people and their families. His loss is unbearable, intolerable, irreparable, ..but it is finally the God's call and destiny," Rajesh explains acknowledging the government effort in immediately attending to the injured and dead besides taking care of their families immediately after the incident. He also expressed confidence that the family will get justice and perpetrators punished by India in the right time and way.

Vinay Narwal was one among the 26 victims of the terror attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, when he went there with his newly-wed wife for honeymoon. Their marriage was solemnised on April 16, 2025. He was cremated with full military honours on April 23, as his sister and cousin conducted the funeral rites.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met the Narwal family and expressed his condolences to the family. Speaking to media, the minister said he has assured the family members of Vinay that the dastardly act will be given an apt response. "Please stay strong in the moment of loss and despair. The incident has not only caused immense pain to the family but the countrymen in general," he said to the bereaved family adding that every Indian stands with them in solidarity.