Villagers On Indo-Bangla Border Stand By BSF Over Fencing

Malda: The villagers of Sukdebpur on the Indo-Bangla border are brainstorming to find an answer to the question of why Bangladesh is aiming for the 600-metre unfenced portion. They say the Yunus government is using it as a pretext to foment trouble in India which they will never let happen by working shoulder-to-shoulder with the BSF to protect the country.

This deep sense of nationalism has moved BSF officials and jawans alike but to maintain official secrecy, they are unable to speak to the media on this. Although they acknowledge the fact that the position taken by the villagers in unison has been motivating them like never before.

The Union Home Ministry started filling the loopholes in the border areas for national security and fencing work was being undertaken in the 172-kilometre area in Malda. But the BGB objected to this on January 9 claiming the lands to be disputed.

On the following day, people in the border areas of Sukdebpur under Kaliachak Block-I saw eye-to-eye over this, leading to the halt of the fencing work which is yet to resume.

On January 22, a coordination meeting took place at the Sona Masjid area of Bangladesh between BSF's Malda Sector and BGB's Rajshahi Division on the matter, where both parties agreed. Despite this, the people of Sukdebpur have alleged that BGB creates frequent tensions in the area.

To prevent the straying of cattle into Bangladesh, the 600-metre open area was being fenced in the border stretch in Sukdebpur. BSF officials thought the fencing would also stop smuggling and infiltration. But the BGB's opposition has watered down the hope and miffed the residents of Sukdebpur.

"BSF was fencing the area. It was not a permanent one as the height was much lower and the number of barbed wires was less. But BGB is not letting that happen as they have turned some Indian labourers away on Monday. They aim to help the terrorists infiltrate through the porous areas," Kshudiram Mondal, a resident, said.

"The Bangladeshis are reaping our crops and trees in front of them. We have to go to the other side for agriculture and BSF has set a time for that. The real intention of Bangladesh is to capture India," he added.

Sukdebpur resident Shiblal Mondal said, "We want the fencing to be completed and are with BSF in this. We will work together. Why are they protesting at our border being fenced by us? We want to stop the illegal infiltration and secure the border by doing this."

"They are reaping the wheat crop, bamboo and branches of the trees sown by us. But BGB turns a blind eye to this. The fencing will stop this and villagers can live in peace. Muhammad Yunus wants to foment troubles in India by sending infiltrators through the unfenced sections of the border. But we will never let that happen. We are with BSF and have started night patrolling with them," another resident Mahadeb Mondal said.

"We are ever alert to thwart any nefarious activities of the BGB for national security. The people of Sukdebpur have inspired us with their deep nationalism. They are with us in every step and are abiding by all instructions from us. Let alone infiltrators, we will not let even a fly enter the border if they stand by us," a BSF jawan said, requesting anonymity.