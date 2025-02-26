ETV Bharat / bharat

Villagers Beat Tiger To Death After It Attacks Woman Near Dudhwa Reserve

Palia forest area officer Piyush Srivastava said the area has been cordoned off and efforts were being made to convince the residents of Fulwari village.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 12:31 PM IST

Lakhimpur Kheri: Villagers of Fulwari adjacent to the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh beat a tiger to death after it entered a house and attacked a woman.

Officials from the forest department along with a rescue team reached the village. Palia forest area officer Piyush Srivastava said the tiger had died and the entire area had been cordoned off to investigate the matter.

On Tuesday night, a tiger entered the house of a village and attacked a woman who screamed in panic. Immediately, villagers gathered around the house and started beating the beast with sticks, leading to its fatal injury and subsequent death. The seriously injured woman has been admitted to a hospital nearby.

"Prima facie, it has been found that the tiger had entered the house, due to which the villagers suddenly attacked it in panic. The tiger died after sustaining grievous injury. The forest department team has cordoned off the entire area. Efforts are being made to convince the villagers. The entire matter will be investigated," Srivastava said.

In a related development, tiger pugmarks were spotted in Purulia district of West Bengal, throwing the administration into a tizzy nearly a month after a big cat crossed into neighbouring Jharkhand from the district's Bandwan range, a senior forest officer said on Tuesday.

The pugmarks of the full-grown Royal Bengal Tiger were spotted in the forested, hilly stretch covering Raika Hills and Manbazar pockets three days ago but it has not been sighted so far, Chief Conservator of Forests, S Kulandaivel, said.

The forest department couldn't conclusively say whether the big cat has again crossed back to Jharkhand in the past three days or is roaming in the hilly jungles of Purulia, Kulandaivel said.

"It might have either retreated into the jungles of Purulia or gone towards the Dalma forest range in Jharkhand. Till the tiger is spotted, there is no way of confirming its presence," the senior forest official said, adding that cameras were installed in the entire belt and forest department personnel were keeping vigil.

Also Read:

  1. Sound-And-Light-Proof Highway Reduces Wildlife Accidents At MP's Pench Tiger Reserve
  2. Keoladeo National Park Boosting Tiger Reserves With Chital Relocation

Lakhimpur Kheri: Villagers of Fulwari adjacent to the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh beat a tiger to death after it entered a house and attacked a woman.

Officials from the forest department along with a rescue team reached the village. Palia forest area officer Piyush Srivastava said the tiger had died and the entire area had been cordoned off to investigate the matter.

On Tuesday night, a tiger entered the house of a village and attacked a woman who screamed in panic. Immediately, villagers gathered around the house and started beating the beast with sticks, leading to its fatal injury and subsequent death. The seriously injured woman has been admitted to a hospital nearby.

"Prima facie, it has been found that the tiger had entered the house, due to which the villagers suddenly attacked it in panic. The tiger died after sustaining grievous injury. The forest department team has cordoned off the entire area. Efforts are being made to convince the villagers. The entire matter will be investigated," Srivastava said.

In a related development, tiger pugmarks were spotted in Purulia district of West Bengal, throwing the administration into a tizzy nearly a month after a big cat crossed into neighbouring Jharkhand from the district's Bandwan range, a senior forest officer said on Tuesday.

The pugmarks of the full-grown Royal Bengal Tiger were spotted in the forested, hilly stretch covering Raika Hills and Manbazar pockets three days ago but it has not been sighted so far, Chief Conservator of Forests, S Kulandaivel, said.

The forest department couldn't conclusively say whether the big cat has again crossed back to Jharkhand in the past three days or is roaming in the hilly jungles of Purulia, Kulandaivel said.

"It might have either retreated into the jungles of Purulia or gone towards the Dalma forest range in Jharkhand. Till the tiger is spotted, there is no way of confirming its presence," the senior forest official said, adding that cameras were installed in the entire belt and forest department personnel were keeping vigil.

Also Read:

  1. Sound-And-Light-Proof Highway Reduces Wildlife Accidents At MP's Pench Tiger Reserve
  2. Keoladeo National Park Boosting Tiger Reserves With Chital Relocation

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DUDHWA TIGER RESERVEPALIA FOREST RANGEMAN ANIMAL CONFLICTUP FOREST DEPTTIGER BEATEN TO DEATH IN UP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.