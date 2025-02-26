Villagers Beat Tiger To Death After It Attacks Woman Near Dudhwa Reserve

Lakhimpur Kheri: Villagers of Fulwari adjacent to the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh beat a tiger to death after it entered a house and attacked a woman.

Officials from the forest department along with a rescue team reached the village. Palia forest area officer Piyush Srivastava said the tiger had died and the entire area had been cordoned off to investigate the matter.

On Tuesday night, a tiger entered the house of a village and attacked a woman who screamed in panic. Immediately, villagers gathered around the house and started beating the beast with sticks, leading to its fatal injury and subsequent death. The seriously injured woman has been admitted to a hospital nearby.

"Prima facie, it has been found that the tiger had entered the house, due to which the villagers suddenly attacked it in panic. The tiger died after sustaining grievous injury. The forest department team has cordoned off the entire area. Efforts are being made to convince the villagers. The entire matter will be investigated," Srivastava said.

In a related development, tiger pugmarks were spotted in Purulia district of West Bengal, throwing the administration into a tizzy nearly a month after a big cat crossed into neighbouring Jharkhand from the district's Bandwan range, a senior forest officer said on Tuesday.

The pugmarks of the full-grown Royal Bengal Tiger were spotted in the forested, hilly stretch covering Raika Hills and Manbazar pockets three days ago but it has not been sighted so far, Chief Conservator of Forests, S Kulandaivel, said.

The forest department couldn't conclusively say whether the big cat has again crossed back to Jharkhand in the past three days or is roaming in the hilly jungles of Purulia, Kulandaivel said.

"It might have either retreated into the jungles of Purulia or gone towards the Dalma forest range in Jharkhand. Till the tiger is spotted, there is no way of confirming its presence," the senior forest official said, adding that cameras were installed in the entire belt and forest department personnel were keeping vigil.