Villagers Along LoC Pick Up Baggage For Safer Locations As Heavy Shelling Shatters Fragile Calm

Srinagar: The border flare-up spurred fears and compelled scores of people to flee their villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Spanning over 700 kilometres of porous and rugged mountains, the LoC remained relatively quiet since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement in 2021. But that fragile calm was shattered last night when shells pounded remote mountainous villages in Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

In remote Karnah, opposite to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), villagers were being readied for evacuation to safer towns, following the order of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. A senior official said they are readying people for evacuation after the Pakistan Army targeted villages in Karnah and Tangdhar.

As per initial estimates, according to a resident, 10 houses in these villages, alongside some shops, were completely damaged by shelling. "Though no life was lost but it caused panic and fear. Several residents shifted to safer locations in faraway places. Those who remained preferred to stay underground or at home," he said.

An advisory issued by the authorities instructed them to avoid venturing out or assembling on roads, warning of action for violating these instructions. In Uri's Gingal and Salamabad villages, several civilians, including three children, were injured, and multiple houses suffered damage from shelling.

Villagers recalled that the intense shelling forced many families to flee to safer locations, and some even jumped into bunkers to save their lives. "I have witnessed previous wars between the two countries. But today's experience was horrible. We are poor and have to bear the brunt of hostilities as we have nowhere to go," said an elderly villager of Salamabad, which once served as the entry point for crossing into PoK through the Aman Bridge.

Likewise, in Gurez Valley, which was brimming with tourists until last month, fear forced many families to leave their homes and move to safer locations far away. Zaffar Ahmad, who was operating a hotel, shifted to Srinagar city along with his family after tourists deserted the Valley following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Yet, the authorities continued to intensify readiness to face any eventuality, with the health department shifting its hospital to an old building. A senior official said the shifting was prompted by the availability of a theatre and an underground bunker in the face of tension along the borders elsewhere.

"It is relatively calm here until now. But experience has brought misery to us. We are fortifying our places to face any eventuality in case the tension escalates," a doctor said.