ETV Bharat / bharat

Villagers Along Indo-Bangla Border In West Bengal Suffer Amid Trinamool Congress-BJP Bickering

Malda: Last Thursday, Namita Hansda of Petrolgarh village in Serampur panchayat of Habibpur block of Malda started having labour pains and family members called an ambulance. But the vehicle could not travel the last 2 km to reach her house because of the poor road condition. She delivered a boy at home and both the mother and son had to be carried on a stretcher for 2 km and then taken to the local Bulbulchandi RN Roy Rural Hospital in an ambulance for further care.

The instance reveals the plight of the people residing in three villages on the Indo-Bangla border where the vehicles cannot reach even on the days when there is no rain.

The work of repairing a small patch of road is not being done on account of the bickering between the leaders of Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Residents Of Villages On Indo-Bangla Border Suffer Due To Trinamool Congress, BJP Bickering (ETV Bharat)

Namita Devi's husband, Sanjit Soren, said, "No vehicle enters our village because of the bad road. On Thursday night, I failed to transport my wife when she needed medical attention the most. It was only after she delivered that we could bring her to the hospital. Both my wife and child are healthy."

On July 30 this year, 71-year-old Rani Soren of the neighbouring Ranjitpur village and before that 60-year-old Kanu Hembram of Mestorepara died because of the people not being able to transport them to medical facilities from their doorstep.

The people have been demanding a proper road to their villages for long and even have been blocking the Malda-Nalagola state highway to air their demand.