ETV Bharat / bharat

Village Courts, Planned To Ensure Justice At Doorsteps, See Reduction In Funds

New Delhi: Gram nyayalayas or village courts, conceived as a tool to deliver affordable justice at doorsteps, has seen a sharp decrease in fund allocation this year.

According to the budget document, the gram nyayalaya scheme of the Union Law Ministry has been allocated Rs 2 crore in the coming 2025-26 fiscal. As per the revised estimates for 2024-25, the scheme was allocated Rs 10 crore. The village courts are finding it difficult to live up to their purpose due to manpower shortage and financial crunch.

So far, 481 gram nyayalayas have been notified by 15 states, of which 309 have been made operational in 10 states, the law ministry told Parliament in the Monsoon session last year.

In 1986, the law commission had suggested setting up village courts to provide affordable and quick access to justice to citizens at their doorsteps. After years, The Gram Nyayalayas Act, 2008 came into effect from Gandhi Jayanti the next year.

The law provides for the establishment of gram nyayalayas at the grassroots level to provide access to justice to the citizens at their doorsteps and to ensure that opportunities for securing justice are not denied to anyone due to social, economic or other disabilities.

Citing "certain studies", the Law Ministry had said in Parliament that the main reasons for slow progress in setting up these village courts include non-filling of the post of 'nyayadhikaris' in many states, non-availability of public prosecutors, notaries and general shortage of first-class judicial magistrates.