Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: One Crore Students To Power India’s Innovation Push for 2047
Dharmendra Pradhan launched Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 to turn 1 crore students into young innovators for India’s 2047 vision.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 5:02 PM IST
New Delhi: India took a major step towards transforming innovation into a mass movement as Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 in New Delhi.
The initiative claims to be the world's largest student-led innovation movement, and it seeks to build classrooms as incubators for creativity, problem-solving, and self-reliance. There is also a direct connection to India's bold goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.
Organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of the NITI Aayog, the Buildathon will take place on October 13, 2025, in more than 1.5 lakh schools across India, and it will engage almost one crore students in grades 6-12. Registration began on Tuesday and will stay open until October 6.
"Innovation is the Foundation of Viksit Bharat"
In launching the initiative, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tirelessly worked to make innovation the bedrock of nation building, also adding that there are those that consider it to be, in actuality, a “reason to be.”
“In the last eleven years, our Prime Minister has consistently emphasised the power of innovation. The launch of the Atal Innovation Mission, the establishment of over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs, and now the Viksit Bharat Buildathon are all milestones on this journey,” Pradhan said. “The youth of India will be the torchbearers of our dream of a developed India, and this initiative will ensure that creativity and problem-solving become central to their learning.”
He underlined that the Buildathon is not just a competition but a synchronised national movement designed to align students with four key themes of national importance — Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), Swadeshi (Indigenous Innovation), Vocal for Local (Promotion of Local Products), and Samriddh Bharat (Prosperous India).
Embodying NEP 2020’s Spirit
The Buildathon is being hailed as a practical embodiment of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates moving beyond rote learning to foster critical thinking, creativity, and hands-on learning. NEP 2020 emphasises “less content, more problem-solving”, and this aspiration is now being implemented across the country.
Through the Buildathon, students will not only learn theories, but apply those theories to real issues, create prototypes and solutions to address significant social issues at local and national levels.
Key Objectives
The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is deliberately designed with objectives that will have reach and depth:
Inspire 1 crore students to practice innovative thinking, leading to innovative design solutions.
Focus on self-reliance and problem-solving experience relevant to local application.
Learn experientially through project-based learning.
Create India's identity as an innovation hub by attempting to break a world record, where every goal to be achieved simultaneously, is the largest participation of students in an educational event.
Mentor and acclaim ideas to ensure following the event, ideas can be promoted and scaled.
By engaging a broad audience of students, teachers, mentors, parents, corporate partners, and Indian embassies abroad, the idea is to create the movement of innovation, an event that can have such reach, that learning becomes an actual movement and not just an isolated learning event in a classroom.
Four Themes of Guide
Each team will be involved with one of four national themes.
Vocal for Local: Inspire students to amplify local crafts, products and services through innovation and prototypes.
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Focus on empowering India's self-reliance in important sectors of Agriculture, Technology, Manufacturing, and Services.
Swadeshi: Draw on India’s rich knowledge traditions and indigenous ideas, blending ancient wisdom with modern technology.
Samriddh Bharat: Develop sustainable solutions to generate prosperity while improving environmental and social inclusion.
These themes are configured to be broad enough to invite a range of ideas and focused enough to support India’s long-term development goals.
Framework and Involvement
The Buildathon is designed as a truly inclusive and scalable innovation event.
Team Configuration: Students will work in teams of 5–7, in grades 6 to 12. Schools can register multiple teams.
Prototype Submission: Student submissions will take the form of a short video of the idea and prototype.
Mentorship Support: Students will receive guidance from mentors from incubation centres, the Mentor of Change network, higher education institutions, and corporate partners.
National Portal: A dedicated portal will offer handbooks, toolkits, training videos, and guidance to standardise participation.
National Launch on 13 October
The flagship event of the initiative will be the National Live Buildathon on 13 October, which will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching it live from Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, with 400 selected students and dignitaries. There will be live innovation activities in 1.5 lakh schools simultaneously, with an anticipated participation of more than 1 crore students.
The event will also be globally livestreamed, extending the opening of the "innovation front" of the nation to the world.
District-to-Global Participation
Chief Ministers, State Education Ministers, and District Magistrates will join the effort through parallel events across states and districts. Indian embassies and missions abroad will facilitate participation of Indian students overseas, making this a truly global event.
Timeline and Next Steps
Phase Activity Timeline
Phase 1 Launch by Education Minister 23 Sept 2025
Phase 2 School-level activities with mentorship 23 Sept – 12 Oct
Phase 3 National Live Buildathon 13 Oct
Phase 4 Submission of entries 14 – 31 Oct
Phase 5 Expert evaluation November
Phase 6 Winner announcement & corporate adoption December
The top 10,000 innovations will receive national-level recognition and prizes. Corporate partners will “adopt” selected schools, offering long-term mentorship and resources.
Expected Impact
The Buildathon is expected to create multiple lasting outcomes:
Engage 1 crore students in India’s largest-ever live innovation exercise.
Generate lakhs of grassroots prototypes tackling local challenges.
Strengthen the innovation ecosystem at the school level.
Build momentum for the government’s plan to establish 50,000 new Atal Tinkering Labs.
Position India as a Global Innovation Capital by 2047.
Focus on Inclusivity
Special emphasis is being placed on aspirational districts, tribal regions, and rural areas to ensure that innovation is not an urban privilege but a nationwide movement. The government aims to provide equal access to mentorship and resources, thereby democratising innovation opportunities.
Public-Private Partnerships
The initiative also relies on corporate partnerships to sustain the momentum. Industry players will not just fund the event but also provide access to incubation centres, resources, and market linkages, ensuring promising prototypes can evolve into viable products.
Building a Culture of Innovation
Beyond the numbers, the Buildathon seeks to ignite a cultural shift, making innovation a habit rather than an occasional activity. By synchronising creative efforts across 1 crore students, India is attempting both a world record and a national mindset transformation.