Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: One Crore Students To Power India’s Innovation Push for 2047

New Delhi: India took a major step towards transforming innovation into a mass movement as Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 in New Delhi.

The initiative claims to be the world's largest student-led innovation movement, and it seeks to build classrooms as incubators for creativity, problem-solving, and self-reliance. There is also a direct connection to India's bold goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of the NITI Aayog, the Buildathon will take place on October 13, 2025, in more than 1.5 lakh schools across India, and it will engage almost one crore students in grades 6-12. Registration began on Tuesday and will stay open until October 6.

"Innovation is the Foundation of Viksit Bharat"

In launching the initiative, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tirelessly worked to make innovation the bedrock of nation building, also adding that there are those that consider it to be, in actuality, a “reason to be.”

“In the last eleven years, our Prime Minister has consistently emphasised the power of innovation. The launch of the Atal Innovation Mission, the establishment of over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs, and now the Viksit Bharat Buildathon are all milestones on this journey,” Pradhan said. “The youth of India will be the torchbearers of our dream of a developed India, and this initiative will ensure that creativity and problem-solving become central to their learning.”

He underlined that the Buildathon is not just a competition but a synchronised national movement designed to align students with four key themes of national importance — Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), Swadeshi (Indigenous Innovation), Vocal for Local (Promotion of Local Products), and Samriddh Bharat (Prosperous India).

Embodying NEP 2020’s Spirit

The Buildathon is being hailed as a practical embodiment of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates moving beyond rote learning to foster critical thinking, creativity, and hands-on learning. NEP 2020 emphasises “less content, more problem-solving”, and this aspiration is now being implemented across the country.

Through the Buildathon, students will not only learn theories, but apply those theories to real issues, create prototypes and solutions to address significant social issues at local and national levels.

Key Objectives

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is deliberately designed with objectives that will have reach and depth:

Inspire 1 crore students to practice innovative thinking, leading to innovative design solutions.

Focus on self-reliance and problem-solving experience relevant to local application.

Learn experientially through project-based learning.

Create India's identity as an innovation hub by attempting to break a world record, where every goal to be achieved simultaneously, is the largest participation of students in an educational event.

Mentor and acclaim ideas to ensure following the event, ideas can be promoted and scaled.

By engaging a broad audience of students, teachers, mentors, parents, corporate partners, and Indian embassies abroad, the idea is to create the movement of innovation, an event that can have such reach, that learning becomes an actual movement and not just an isolated learning event in a classroom.

Four Themes of Guide

Each team will be involved with one of four national themes.

Vocal for Local: Inspire students to amplify local crafts, products and services through innovation and prototypes.

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Focus on empowering India's self-reliance in important sectors of Agriculture, Technology, Manufacturing, and Services.

Swadeshi: Draw on India’s rich knowledge traditions and indigenous ideas, blending ancient wisdom with modern technology.

Samriddh Bharat: Develop sustainable solutions to generate prosperity while improving environmental and social inclusion.

These themes are configured to be broad enough to invite a range of ideas and focused enough to support India’s long-term development goals.

Framework and Involvement

The Buildathon is designed as a truly inclusive and scalable innovation event.

Team Configuration: Students will work in teams of 5–7, in grades 6 to 12. Schools can register multiple teams.

Prototype Submission: Student submissions will take the form of a short video of the idea and prototype.