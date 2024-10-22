ETV Bharat / bharat

Vikash Yadav 'Absconding' After Being Granted Bail on April 22 to See His Ailing Daughter

US intelligence agency FBI has been looking for former Indian government official Vikash Yadav in alleged conspiracy to kill Khalistani separatist Pannun.

Former RAW official Vikash Yadav (Left) and Khalistani separatist Pannun (Right).
Former RAW official Vikash Yadav (Left) and Khalistani separatist Pannun (Right).
New Delhi: Recently, a US court has accused two people including former RAW official Vikash Yadav in the case of conspiracy to murder pro-Khalistan leader and Sikhs for Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. In this case, the US intelligence agency FBI has started looking for Vikash. It has put him on the most wanted list.

An IT company businessman living in Rohini, Delhi, had filed a complaint against Vikash Yadav last year. According to the report, the businessman alleged that Vikash had demanded extortion money from him in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. On 12 December 2023, he gave a complaint to Delhi Police, in which he said that one of his acquaintances introduced him to Vikash Yadav in November 2023. The acquaintance presented Vikash as a senior government official.

On 11 December 2023, Vikash called the businessman and asked him to come to the NIA office at Lodhi Road. When the businessman reached there, Vikash was accompanied by another person, who forcibly made him sit in the car and took him to a flat in Defence Colony. There, Vikash allegedly told him that Lawrence Bishnoi had given him a contract to kill him.

Based on the complaint of the businessman, the police registered a case against Vikash Yadav and his partner Abdullah on charges of kidnapping, extortion and attempt to murder.

"If Vikash is found somewhere, he will first have to serve the sentence as per the case registered in India. Only after this, extradition can be sought by any other country." - Ved Bhushan, Retired ACP, Delhi Police.

Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested Vikash on 18 December 2023 and he was sent to Tihar Jail. In this case, the police filed a charge sheet on 13 March 2024. Later, Vikash sought bail citing the illness of his one-year-old daughter. On 22 March 2024, he got interim bail for 6 days, after which he again surrendered in jail and applied for regular bail. On 22 April, the court granted regular bail to Vikas Yadav. Since then he is absconding, and now he is being searched by US agencies.

