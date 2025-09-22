ETV Bharat / bharat

'Vijayawada Utsav': SC rejects plea against Andhra Pradesh HC order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea against an Andhra Pradesh High Court order over the utilisation of endowment land for exhibition in the name of "Vijayawada Utsav".



A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Prashant Kumar Mishra refused to hear the plea against the September 17 order of a high court division bench. "We are not inclined to interfere with the interim order," the bench said. The division bench had stayed a single judge's order which said the proposal for converting the agricultural lands belonging to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple for commercial purposes cannot be permitted.



The single judge acted on a plea against the proposal for utilising the endowment land for annual exhibition and entrust the same to a private entity. The petitioners before the single judge were the devotees of the temple. The single judge directed the authorities not to dump any material on the subject land and not to proceed with any further proposal for using the endowment land belonging to the temple for any commercial purposes.

