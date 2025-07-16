ETV Bharat / bharat

Vijayawada Police Nab Mumbai's Most-Wanted Thief After Four Years At Large

Wanted in 15 theft cases across Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, Suresh Mori used to strike at locked houses at night and shift to other locations.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 12:30 PM IST

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada police on Wednesday finally nabbed Suresh Mori, one of Mumbai's most-wanted criminals, who was at large for four years. Infamous for clever disguises and back-to-back thefts across Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, Mori had long been a nightmare for police teams in these states.

The breakthrough came after a recent theft in Vijayawada, followed by meticulous investigation and analysis of CCTV footage by the City Crime Station (CCS) and Bhavanipuram police.

Last month, 15 tolas of gold and lakhs of rupees in cash were stolen after breaking into a house in the limits of Vijayawada and Bhavanipuram police stations. CCS police began scanning CCTV footage across the area, in which a suspicious man was spotted outside a lawyer's residence. Days later, a similar theft occurred again in Bhavanipuram, and the same man appeared on camera, dressed in a distinct outfit: an old-fashioned hat, vintage glasses, a handkerchief covering his face, a stone-washed shirt, and jeans.

Investigators noticed the man was also spotted at the Vijayawada railway station. Based on the clue, the CCS and Bhavanipuram police split into two teams and traced him to Guntur railway station, where he was found in the same attire, and was caught by a team led by Bhavanipuram circle inspector Umamaheswara Rao.

Most-wanted in 15 theft cases, Mori tricked the Mumbai police multiple times by faking illness (heart and liver issues) to escape custody. He is specialised in targeting locked houses at night, and moved quickly between Vijayawada, Guntur and Kurnool after thefts. He has been accused of four thefts in Guntur.

After the theft in Triple X Colony of Bhavanipuram, he escaped to Kurnool, from where he returned to Vijayawada to strike again, and finally moved to Guntur, where he was caught.

"His choice of old-school attire helped us connect the dots across multiple cases. He wore the same outfit during all thefts, which became his undoing, said an investigating officer.

