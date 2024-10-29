Vijayamma Pens Open Letter, Says YSR Wanted Property to Be 'Shared Equally' Between Jagan, Sharmila

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy's wife YS Vijayamma wrote an open letter to YSR fans in the wake of the ongoing property transfer dispute between YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and APCC president YS Sharmila.

"It is very painful to see the happenings. Everything that should not happen is happening before my eyes. Everyone is talking this family as they wish. The series of lies should not continue. These incidents are not good not only for my children but also for the state. I thought I should not come before you on this matter. But, the situation has arisen now," she said in the letter.

Vijayamma said that Rajasekhar Reddy's assets were not distributed among children when he was alive. "Each one took care of the existing properties at that time. We are all together. All are family properties. When we thought of sharing it, YSR passed away in an accident. Vijaya Sai Reddy as an auditor is clearly aware of this," she said.

Vijayamma further said YV Subba Reddy, Vijay Sai Reddy and others have forgotten what they are talking about distribution of assets. "From the days when both YSR's children were growing up, some properties were placed in the name of Sharmila and some properties in the name of Jagan. It is not distribution of assets at all," she said.

Defending Sharmila, Vijayamma said, "As a mother, it is my duty to speak for the wronged child. I had to say so many things to know the truth amidst the lies being said by so many big men. These are the facts. Had Rajasekhar Reddy been alive, these properties not have arisen. Such a controversy would not have happened. I do not need to come like this on the matter of property. Seeing the commotion going on right now, I believe that only my words will stop it. If I don't come, it will continue like this," she said.