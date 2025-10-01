Karur Stampede | Vijay Postpones Campaign For Two Weeks
TVK leader is in the eye of a political storm after September 27 stampede that killed 41 people
Published : October 1, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST
Chennai: Standing in the eye of a political storm, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has announced the postponement of his political campaign for the next two weeks. The actor turned politician will not be carrying out his statewide tour and addressing political gatherings during this while.
The postponement comes amidst a furore that has followed the death of 41 people in a stampede at his rally in Karur on September 27. The incident has caused a national stir.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has formed a one-man probe commission headed by High Court Judge (Retired) Aruna Jagatheesan. She has been carrying out investigations at the scene of the incident for the last few days. On the other hand, TVK’s Karur district secretary Mathiyazhagan and administrator Paunraj have been arrested by the Police over the incident, while the hunt is on for capturing others.
A statement issued by TVK on Wednesday stated that the party was in pain and sorrow for the loss of the loved ones, and the party president's public meetings scheduled for the next two weeks have been temporarily postponed. “We would like to inform you that fresh details regarding these public meetings will be announced later with the approval of our party president," the statement said.
After going quiet for a couple of days, Vijay released an emotional video message on Monday saying he had ‘never faced such a painful situation’.
Explaining why he had not gone to Karur after the episode of September 27, he said that his visit would have led to an unusual situation. He promised to meet the families of the victims and those injured in the stampede soon.
TVK’s political rivals are playing up the episode, and its critics are claiming that the tragedy could have been averted if the guidelines for holding such meetings were followed by the TVK leadership. The party leadership is also under attack for not deploying an adequate number of volunteers at the venue of the event.
At the time of breaking his silence over the tragedy, Vijay said, "I am filled with pain and nothing else. The only reason people come to our rallies is their love and affection. Above all, I have always thought about the safety of the people when planning these events."
He also reiterated that the party had chosen the site of the rally site and obtained permissions with proper safety of supporters in mind.
