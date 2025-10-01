ETV Bharat / bharat

Karur Stampede | Vijay Postpones Campaign For Two Weeks

Chennai: Standing in the eye of a political storm, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has announced the postponement of his political campaign for the next two weeks. The actor turned politician will not be carrying out his statewide tour and addressing political gatherings during this while.

The postponement comes amidst a furore that has followed the death of 41 people in a stampede at his rally in Karur on September 27. The incident has caused a national stir.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has formed a one-man probe commission headed by High Court Judge (Retired) Aruna Jagatheesan. She has been carrying out investigations at the scene of the incident for the last few days. On the other hand, TVK’s Karur district secretary Mathiyazhagan and administrator Paunraj have been arrested by the Police over the incident, while the hunt is on for capturing others.

A statement issued by TVK on Wednesday stated that the party was in pain and sorrow for the loss of the loved ones, and the party president's public meetings scheduled for the next two weeks have been temporarily postponed. “We would like to inform you that fresh details regarding these public meetings will be announced later with the approval of our party president," the statement said.

After going quiet for a couple of days, Vijay released an emotional video message on Monday saying he had ‘never faced such a painful situation’.