Vijay Launches Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam To Contest 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

Chennai: Actor Vijay who has been bracing to take a political plunge announced the floating of his political party - Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (which can be loosely translated to Tamil Nadu's Victory Party), on Friday.

He said his party would strive towards bringing in equality among all denizens of the state.

The party would contest the elections in 2026, when the state assembly goes to polls.

"I consider this as my gratitude towards the people of Tamil Nadu," Vijay said

The actor's statement said, politics was not yet another vocation but "holy public service", hinting that he may quit the tinsel screen to participate in the electoral fray.

"I have decided to complete the film I have already committed to, without affecting the party work and completely involve myself in the politics of public service," he said.

His fanbase, which remains as the most sizable one, erupted into celebrations soon after the announcement as there was word around for sometime that the actor was taking the political plunge.

Vijay joins the long line of actors who have been graduating from celluloid space to political arena, from M Karunanidhi to MG Ramachandran to J Jayalalithaa to Vijaykant.

His call to his followers was to make his party take over the reins of the state government in the Assembly Election which is due in 2026.

He also categorically said that his party would not enter the poll fray in the Lok Sabha elections which is round the corner. He made it clear that no party would enjoy his party's support in the Parliamentary elections, in line with the decision taken at the recently held party's General Council and Executive Council meetings.