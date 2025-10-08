Vijay's TVK Moves SC For An Independent Probe Into Karur Stampede
The plea contended that certain strong observations made by the Madras HC against TVK have caused severe prejudice to the political party and its office-bearers.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 8, 2025 at 12:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Tamil Actor Vijay's political party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has moved the Supreme Court seeking an independent investigation led by a former apex court judge into the Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives.
The party moved the apex court against an order passed by the Madras High Court directing a special investigation team (SIT) headed by senior IPS officer Asra Garg to probe the incident.
The plea contended that despite making an observation, which questioned the independence of the police probe into the matter, the high court directed the constitution of an SIT composed solely of three senior officers from the Tamil Nadu Police.
The plea contended that the petitioner-party, as well as its leader, is prejudiced by the order which appoints an SIT composed solely of officers of the state police, despite the high court expressing its discontent with the independence of the state police and its conduct.
The plea claimed that a pre-planned conspiracy by certain miscreants to create trouble at the rally site cannot be ruled out as a cause of the stampede, while pressing for an independent probe.
On October 7, the apex court agreed to hear a plea on October 10, challenging the refusal of the Madras High Court to direct a CBI probe into the Karur stampede during the rally of actor-turned-politician Vijay. In the stampede, on September 27, 2025, 41 people were killed and over 100 others were injured. The stampede occurred during a rally by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay at Karur.
The matter was mentioned today before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The counsel requested the bench to grant an urgent hearing on the matter. The bench agreed to list the plea filed by a BJP leader, Uma Anandan, on Friday.
The counsel, who mentioned the plea before the apex court, contended that the single judge of the high court had said the court was not satisfied with the probe, yet the plea for the CBI probe was rejected.
The high court had constituted an Inspector-General of Police (North), Asra Garg, who led a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the stampede. The high court had criticised the party and its leaders for failing to manage the crowd. Garg is presently the Inspector General of Police, North Zone.
