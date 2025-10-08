ETV Bharat / bharat

Vijay's TVK Moves SC For An Independent Probe Into Karur Stampede

New Delhi: Tamil Actor Vijay's political party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has moved the Supreme Court seeking an independent investigation led by a former apex court judge into the Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives.

The party moved the apex court against an order passed by the Madras High Court directing a special investigation team (SIT) headed by senior IPS officer Asra Garg to probe the incident.

The plea contended that despite making an observation, which questioned the independence of the police probe into the matter, the high court directed the constitution of an SIT composed solely of three senior officers from the Tamil Nadu Police.

The plea contended that the petitioner-party, as well as its leader, is prejudiced by the order which appoints an SIT composed solely of officers of the state police, despite the high court expressing its discontent with the independence of the state police and its conduct.

The plea claimed that a pre-planned conspiracy by certain miscreants to create trouble at the rally site cannot be ruled out as a cause of the stampede, while pressing for an independent probe.

The plea contended that certain strong observations made by the high court against TVK have caused severe prejudice to the political party and its office-bearers.