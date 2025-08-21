'No Slave Alliance, Can't Be Subservient To RSS Or Phony Secular Front': Vijay

Madurai: Actor-turned politician Vijay said his party will not align with any of the national or regional alliances, while reiterating that anyone who aligns with his people's movement can partake in power when Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) forms the government.
The declaration from Vijay came in the party's second state conference here on Thursday.
The TVK founder said the party which is made up of various units were enough to take forward their political journey towards the seat of power, with the Assembly elections due in less than a year.
"Why would we need the support of others," Vijay wondered.
"We can't be subservient to RSS. On the other hand, one group which identifies itself as a secular front has been hoodwinking the people. We can't lose ourselves to be part of any alliance. Our movement is held together by self-respect," the actor said.
He extended his invitation to the minor parties in the state to join hands with him. Responding to questions on how he would share power with the alliance partners, Vijay said the answer is still yes and that the (minor) parties will get their due share in the government.
Vijay identified TVK as the only contender of DMK, dashing hopes of the AIADMK-led alliance in the state.
"The contest is between us and them. There is no one in between."
The tinsel town star said there are arithmetic calculations of alliance passed around as ways and means to keep TVK from accruing to power. The actor did not elaborate further on that note but added that "those who kept wishing for TVK to be at bay would remain as a wish only."
We will receive people's mandate and will romp to power, he noted.
