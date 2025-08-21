ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Slave Alliance, Can't Be Subservient To RSS Or Phony Secular Front': Vijay

Screengrab of TVK founder Vijay addressing party workers the party's second state conference in Parapathi near Madurai on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat via TVK Youtube )

Madurai: Actor-turned politician Vijay said his party will not align with any of the national or regional alliances, while reiterating that anyone who aligns with his people's movement can partake in power when Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) forms the government.

The declaration from Vijay came in the party's second state conference here on Thursday.

The TVK founder said the party which is made up of various units were enough to take forward their political journey towards the seat of power, with the Assembly elections due in less than a year.

"Why would we need the support of others," Vijay wondered.

"We can't be subservient to RSS. On the other hand, one group which identifies itself as a secular front has been hoodwinking the people. We can't lose ourselves to be part of any alliance. Our movement is held together by self-respect," the actor said.