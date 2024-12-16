Vijay Diwas: Mamata Banerjee Attends Military Tattoo Event For First Time, Remembers Father

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the Military Tattoo event for the first time on Monday to commemorate the Indian Army's Vijay Diwas.

Banerjee paid tribute to the soldiers who laid their lives in various wars by remembering her freedom fighter father at the Race Course here. Like every year, this year too the Indian Army is celebrating its glorious victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan war on December 16. "I will never forget the role played by India and West Bengal for the Bangladesh freedom movement," she said.

On the occasion, Governor C V Anand Bose and GOC Eastern Command also paid tribute to the slain soldiers at a function held at Fort William, the headquarters of the Eastern Command. Former soldiers who participated in the liberation war were also present at the ceremony along with nine representatives from Bangladesh.

Later, a Military Tattoo was arranged at the Race Course ground in the presence of Banerjee as chief guest. "I am grateful. I thank all the officers and representatives of the two countries for allowing me to come here and speak. I am proud of the soldiers of my country for their heroic sacrifice. Many of the freedom fighters are present here. I cannot forget those who gave their lives for Bangladesh. My father was also a freedom fighter. My father died at the age of just 40. I heard about the sagas of many struggles from him. I heard about the India-China War of 1965 and the India-Pakistan War of 1971. The songs of Lataji (Lata Mangeshkar) for the Indian army jawans are etched in everyone's heart," she said.

Ram Chandra Tiwari, the head of the Eastern Command, said, "We thank the Indian Army and the freedom fighters of Bangladesh who tested victory with their joint efforts. We thank the Chief Minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee, for attending to our invitation and for the important role of the state administration in various activities of the Eastern Command."

The Military Tattoo exhibition included micro-lighting flying, traditional dances like Kalaripayattu and Bhangra, sky diving, a dock show, a robotic instrument display, and multiple equestrian war strategies. A demonstration was also held on how the personnel and officers of the Indian Air Force identify and eliminate enemies in difficult situations. At the same time, the method of quickly rescuing and taking injured soldiers to the nearest hospital was also showcased.