On Vijay Diwas, President Murmu, PM Modi, Rajnath Pay Tribute To War Heroes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to the heroes of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war on the occasion of 'Vijay Diwas'. The Vijay Diwas celebration comes amid strains between Bangladesh and India since the ouster of ex-premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League regime in a student-led uprising on August 5.

In a message on X, PM Modi wrote, “Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India’s historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us. This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valour and their unshakable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation’s history.”

President Droupadi Murmu also joined PM Modi in paying homage to the Indian armed personnel for securing victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war and said the country remembered their ultimate sacrifice, whose stories inspired every Indian.

"On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to our valiant soldiers who displayed indomitable courage during the 1971 war, securing victory for India. A grateful nation remembers the ultimate sacrifice of our bravehearts whose stories inspire every Indian and shall remain a source of national pride," Murmu said in a post on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the soldiers on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. In a post on X, the Union Minister outlined that the country will never forget the sacrifice and service of the Indian armed forces and saluted the 'bravery' and 'sacrifice' of the forces for their unwavering courage and patriotism.



"Today, on the special occasion of Vijay Diwas, the nation salutes the bravery and sacrifice of India's armed forces. Their unwavering courage and patriotism ensured that our country remained safe. India will never forget their sacrifice and service," the post read.

Vijay Diwas commemorates the Pakistan military's surrender to Indian forces during the war which Bangladesh terms as their Liberation War. India's historic victory led to the liberation of Bangladesh. According to reports, 3,900 Indian soldiers are believed to have died and 9,851 were injured during the war of 1971.

The Indian Army also highlighted the VP and Raksha Mantri interacting with various veterans, diplomatic fraternity, sportspersons and many others. "The reception provided an opportunity to the Hon'ble President, Vice President and Raksha Mantri to interact with #Veterans, #Veernaris, Diplomatic fraternity, Sportspersons, eminent personalities, Asha School Children and achievers from different walks of life," the post read.

The Indo-Pak War of 1971 concluded on 16 December 1971 with Lt Gen AAK Niazi's unconditional surrender, marking the birth of an independent Bangladesh. This historic moment was achieved through a coordinated military effort, wherein the Indian Air Force (IAF) played a pivotal role in ensuring quick and decisive results in the 13-day conflict, aptly termed a "Lightning War," the IAF's post read.