Vijay Calls 'Corruption And Communal Forces' His Party's Main Enemies, Exudes Confidence Of Victory

Villupuram: At his party's first state conference, actor Vijay emphasised key values like rationality and social justice. He named Periyar as an important figure for their principles but clarified that his party does not agree with Periyar's atheism and respects everyone’s beliefs in God. He quoted DMK founder Anna’s saying, "One Race and one God," (Ontre Kulam Oruvaney Thevan) as part of their guiding policy.
Actor Vijay, who launched his party Tamiliga Vetri Kazhagam in February 2024, has fully embraced his role as a politician. At the party's inaugural state conference in Vikravandi V. Salai village, he named the event the "Victory Policy Festival." In his speech, Vijay outlined his political plans and the opponents he intends to challenge.
He praised Kamaraj for his honesty and secularism and highlighted Ambedkar’s work against caste oppression. Vijay pointed out that his party, the TVK, is the first to support women as leaders, mentioning historical figures like Velunachiar and Anjalai Ammal as inspirations.
He addressed the issues of corruption and divisive politics, saying, "I still don't know if corruption can be completely stopped," and compared it to a powerful force hurting society. He identified corrupt practices and communal forces as his party's main enemies.
On welfare policies, Vijay explained, "Let those who can fish help themselves, and for those who can’t, give them some fish." He promised that his party would be honest and not mislead the public.
Vijay stated he does not belong to any existing political groups and is in politics to help those seeking positive change. He expressed confidence in winning the 2026 assembly elections.
He criticized the governors of opposition-led states as unconstitutional and called for their removal, saying they hurt the dignity of the states. He also stressed the need to prioritize Tamil in government and education while keeping a two-language policy of Tamil and English.
Describing the current political system as harmful to the people, he emphasised that the TVK will maintain its own identity. He believes Dravidianism and Tamil nationalism are core to their vision and aim for a secular approach that includes everyone.
Lastly, Vijay raised concerns about exams like NEET, saying they limit educational opportunities for poor students. He shared his sorrow over the case of a student named Anita, which deeply affected him. While he is confident about the upcoming elections, he remains open to alliances with similar parties.
