Vijay Calls 'Corruption And Communal Forces' His Party's Main Enemies, Exudes Confidence Of Victory

Actor Vijay, who launched his party Tamilika Vetri Kazhagam in February 2024, addresses the party's first state conference in Vikravandi V Salai village on Sunday ( ETV Bharat )

Villupuram: At his party's first state conference, actor Vijay emphasised key values like rationality and social justice. He named Periyar as an important figure for their principles but clarified that his party does not agree with Periyar's atheism and respects everyone’s beliefs in God. He quoted DMK founder Anna’s saying, "One Race and one God," (Ontre Kulam Oruvaney Thevan) as part of their guiding policy.

Actor Vijay, who launched his party Tamiliga Vetri Kazhagam in February 2024, has fully embraced his role as a politician. At the party's inaugural state conference in Vikravandi V. Salai village, he named the event the "Victory Policy Festival." In his speech, Vijay outlined his political plans and the opponents he intends to challenge.

He praised Kamaraj for his honesty and secularism and highlighted Ambedkar’s work against caste oppression. Vijay pointed out that his party, the TVK, is the first to support women as leaders, mentioning historical figures like Velunachiar and Anjalai Ammal as inspirations.

He addressed the issues of corruption and divisive politics, saying, "I still don't know if corruption can be completely stopped," and compared it to a powerful force hurting society. He identified corrupt practices and communal forces as his party's main enemies.

On welfare policies, Vijay explained, "Let those who can fish help themselves, and for those who can’t, give them some fish." He promised that his party would be honest and not mislead the public.