Vietnam, India Aims To Raise Trade Turnover To US$20 Billion

New Delhi: Vietnam and India should double efforts to raise their two-way trade turnover to US$20 billion from US$14.36 billion in the time to come, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Wednesday, July 31, at the Viet Nam-India Business Forum in New Delhi organised by FICCI.

Pham, who is on a State visit to India, encouraged Indian businesses to invest in areas as high-tech, AI, infrastructure, renewable energy, Hydrogen, biology, innovation as well as pharmaceuticals. He called on India to increase official development assistance for Viet Nam's projects in terms of infrastructure, digital infrastructure and climate change.

On this occasion, PM Pham witnessed the launch ceremony of an air route linking Da Nang (Viet Nam) and Ahmedabad (Gujarat, India) and the welcoming ceremony of the 200 millionth passenger of Vietjet Air.

The PM is on an official visit to New Delhi from July 30 to August 1. The official welcome ceremony will take place on the morning of August 1, which will be followed by summit meeting with PM Narendra Modi. The two PMs will then witness the signing of cooperation agreements between the two countries.

On the second day of the visit, the Vietnamese PM is scheduled to meet with President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla. Another significant event will be the PM's speech at the Indian Council of World Affairs.