Video Of Rats In Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Prasad Goes Viral, Administration Denies

Mumbai(Maharashtra): Amid the TTD Laddu controversy, a viral video of a rat-infested basket, where offerings are kept, at the Siddhivinayak Temple at Prabhadevi in ​​the famous Dadar area of ​​Mumbai has led to sensations among the devotees.

The temple trust sells low-cost Mahaprasad (Laddu) to the devotees. The sighting of rats in the Mahaprasad basket has raised a question mark on its authenticity. The temple administration denied all allegations and said they would hold a press conference to explain this.

Veena Patil, Secretary of Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, said, “We checked all the cameras and found nothing. The video is fake”.

“Someone may have done it with malicious intent. Action will be taken against whoever did it,” Shiv Sena (Shinde) MLA and President of the temple trust Sada Saravankar.

A packet of Prasad contains two ladles of 50 grams each. The quality of laddus is regularly checked by the Food and Drug Department. Only then they are offered to devotees.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that substandard ingredients and animal fat were used in making the Tirupati laddu, a consecrated sweet, during the previous YSRCP government. The Tirupati Laddu prasadam is given at the revered Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which is run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). "Even Tirumala laddu was made with substandard ingredients...they used animal fat instead of ghee," claimed Naidu while addressing an NDA legislature party meeting here. The CM asserted that pure ghee was now being used and everything had been sanitised at the temple, leading to improved quality.