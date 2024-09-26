Vidarbha's Hadpak Ganesha Festival Dates Back To 1787

Nagpur(Maharashtra): For the next few days, Vidarbha will celebrate the Hadpak or laughing Ganesha festival even after the official closure of Ganeshotshav. The festival is celebrated during Pitrupaksha when auspicious works are kept in abeyance. The deity is consecrated in this phase. The Vidarbha region has been celebrating this festival for the last 237 years.

Historical records show that Maskarya Ganapati was established by Samsher Bahadur Shrimant Raje Khandoji Maharaj Bhosale alias Chimanabapu in 1787. The brave warrior was in Bengal fighting against injustice. Kulachari Ganapati was immersed after he conquered Bengal. To celebrate this victory, the carnival was celebrated publicly by setting up a maskara (Hadapkaya) Ganapati and organizing various programs like Khadi Gammat.

King Mudhoji Maharaj Bhonsale under the management of Maharaja of Nagpur Trust celebrates this festival on a grand scale. During the reign of King Khandoji Maharaja, this 12-hand, 21-foot-tall idol of Ganapati was erected. The special significance of Haya Ganapati is that it is the 'vow-taking' Ganapati. And even today many devotees are getting familiar with the festival.