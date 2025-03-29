Victims Of Pastor Bajinder Seek Help From Akal Takht Jathedar

Amritsar: Women victims of Pastor Bajinder Singh, a convict of sexual harassment, met Sri Akal Takht Sahib acting Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Saturday, demanding justice.

Gajraj assured them of justice and standing in favour of them. "Women and the oppressed have always got justice from the house of Guru Nanak and Guru Gobind Singh Ji and to protect them, the Gurus and their companions have fought against the sinners from time to time. The pain of these sisters is great, and every possible effort will be made to get them justice," he told the media.

The women victims said, "Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib, who is our elder brother, has assured us that he and the entire Sikh community are with us. We will get justice. Pastor Baljinder is a stigma on the Christian community, and girls are sexually abused there. Wrong things are done in his camp under the guise of religion, and we are being threatened to suppress our voice. As we have come for help from the Sikh Panth, our Christian community is getting angry. But no one has come forward for help."

Self-styled Christian preacher Pastor Bajinder Singh was convicted in a 2018 rape case on Friday by a court in Punjab's Mohali. The court of the additional district and sessions judge Vikrant Kumar will pronounce the quantum of sentence on April 1.

Singh has been convicted under Sections 376 (rape), 323 (punishment for voluntary causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. After he was found guilty, the 42-year-old pastor was taken to Patiala jail.

Five others accused in the case -- Akhbar Bhatti, Rajesh Chaudhary, Jatinder Kumar, Sitar Ali and Sandeep Pehlwan -- were acquitted. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a woman at Zirakpur police station in 2018 alleging that Singh lured her by promising to take her abroad. He raped her at his residence in Sector 63 in Mohali and made a video of it. She also alleged that the accused had threatened to post the video on social media if she did not agree to his demands. The conviction comes even as the pastor is facing a probe in another sexual harassment case filed on February 28.