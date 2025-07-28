Victim Of A Conversion Racket Narrates Her Harrowing Journey: 'You Are My Begum Now,' Told My Captor

Agra: A woman doctor from Jhajjar, Haryana, who had been trapped by a religious conversion racket operating out of Agra has managed to wriggle out of the clutches of the gang. And now, the woman doctor has come to Agra with her father to narrate the dreadful days of her forceful captivity by the conversion gang.

The police have arranged for a judicial statement by the victim doctor which would be crucial evidence to prosecute the religious conversion gang.

The Agra police have been able to arrest 14 key operatives from the gang after having raided seven states and 10 of these accused are in police remand now. They will be produced before the court on July 29 during which the police will seek an extended police remand for at least four accused gang members including one called Junaid Qureshi of Jaipur who had been instrumental in trapping the woman doctor and allegedly raped her.

The 25-year old woman doctor from Jhajjar in Haryana told the police that she has a bachelor's degree in homeopathy from Odisha. Her father, a daily wage earner, was somehow bearing the expenses of her studies with difficulty. Therefore, she decided to do a job along with studying medicine.

She said: “When I was searching for a job online, I came in contact with someone called SB Krishna alias Ayesha who later turned out to be the head woman wing of the conversion gang. I was searching what course to do for data science. Then Ayesha introduced me to Junaid of Jaipur. She created a whatsapp group of all three of us.”

“Junaid promised me a job. He was trying to brainwash me. But he was not successful. Because, I knew about my religion well. I had the knowledge of Gita. When I was returning to Jhajjar after completing my studies, Junaid asked to meet to which I said, yes. So, I met Junaid in Delhi. On some pretext, Junaid took me to the house of a Qazi in Delhi where the Qazi converted me by deceit and also got me married to Junaid,” said the doctor.

The victim doctor further narrated to the police that when she came out of the Qazi's house, Junaid told me: “Now you have become my Begum. We are married now. Hearing this, the ground broke under my feet,” recalled the doctor.

The victim doctor alleged that Junaid threatened to defame her and started pressuring her. “He eventually raped me,” she complained.

“Junaid was not leaving me alone. He started blackmailing me. I was constantly trying to get out of his clutches. When Agra police contacted me and informed me about Junaid's arrest, my happiness knew no bounds. Now I have come to Agra with my father to disclose everything,” the doctor said.

The victim's father was shocked to hear the ordeal that the victim told to the police. The victim's father said that he worked as a labourer and used to send 10 thousand rupees every month for her daughter.

“But, for some months she looked upset. My daughter was upset for the last few months. Now the truth has come out. I will file a case against the accused Junaid Qureshi and Ayesha for these treacherous and heinous acts,” the father said.

It may be recalled that the Agra police busted this notorious religious conversion gang after two real sisters of Agra were rescued from the conversion gang last fortnight. The kingpin of the conversion gang Abdul Rehman, his two sons and disciple Junaid have been arrested along with several others.

Based on their interrogation, the Agra police could locate 12 victims of religious conversions by the Abdul Rehman gang and Junaid was one of the key masterminds. The woman doctor of Haryana was one of the victims to have come out and tell the police her ordeal.

Accused Junaid is currently in ten-day police custody. Agra Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar said that the police custody remand of ten accused of the conversion gang is ending on July 29. The police will appeal for an extension of custody for four main accused. The remaining accused will be sent to jail in judicial custody, said Kumar.

The Agra police is also zeroing in on funding from abroad, so that strict legal action can be taken against the accused. In this case, Agra Police have freed a dozen girls so far.

Agra Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar said that police action will not end after sending the accused to jail after remand. The accused have revealed many names. More names will be revealed. They will also be arrested.