Vice Prez Jagdeep Dhankhar Reaches Out To Jat Community: 'My Doors Open 24/7 To Solve Your Problems'

Ajmer: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday visited the pilgrimage city of Pushkar and participated in the ‘National Jat Mahadiveshan’ organised at Jat Vishram Sthali Temple.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Jats are synonymous with farmers and that people know him as a farmer's son. “Jat community is like milk; it gives strength to everyone it meets. They should resolve to lead the way in the country and become ideals for everyone,” he stated.

“The boys and girls in the society are very capable. Do consider my point that why shouldn't they also go into the business sector? IITians are coming into business for vegetables and fruits. They are leaving IAS and coming into business. Business is in the DNA of the Jat society. Do think about it,” he said.

The vice president said that he was aware of the problems faced by the farmers no matter where they are in the country.

“I am their soldier and always there to solve their problems. If farmers have some problems, they can approach me at any time, as my doors are open 24 hours a day for them,” he said.