Vice Prez Jagdeep Dhankhar Reaches Out To Jat Community: 'My Doors Open 24/7 To Solve Your Problems'

Dhankhar visited the pilgrimage city of Pushkar on Thursday to participate in the ‘National Jat Mahadiveshan’ organised at Jat Vishram Sthali Temple.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressing at the National Jat Maha Convention in Pushkar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

Ajmer: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday visited the pilgrimage city of Pushkar and participated in the ‘National Jat Mahadiveshan’ organised at Jat Vishram Sthali Temple.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Jats are synonymous with farmers and that people know him as a farmer's son. “Jat community is like milk; it gives strength to everyone it meets. They should resolve to lead the way in the country and become ideals for everyone,” he stated.

“The boys and girls in the society are very capable. Do consider my point that why shouldn't they also go into the business sector? IITians are coming into business for vegetables and fruits. They are leaving IAS and coming into business. Business is in the DNA of the Jat society. Do think about it,” he said.

The vice president said that he was aware of the problems faced by the farmers no matter where they are in the country.

“I am their soldier and always there to solve their problems. If farmers have some problems, they can approach me at any time, as my doors are open 24 hours a day for them,” he said.

Dhankhar said the solution to the problems of farmers should be solved immediately as they are the “most important” for society as food growers.

He also read out his wife Sudesh's message at the program, in which she says, “I could not come to Pushkar, but please convey my feeling that the strength that is in me and all my mothers and sisters is effective.”.

Later, the vice president went to Jagatpita Brahmaji and offered prayers at the Jat Vishram Sthali Temple.

Among others, former Nagaur MP Jyoti Mirdha and officials of the Jat community were also present in the program.

TAGGED:

