Vice-Presidential Race Heats Up: MPs To Choose Between Radhakrishnan And Reddy

BY Santu Das

New Delhi: Stage is all set for the Vice-Presidential election on Tuesday, which is witnessing a direct contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc nominee Justice (Retd) B Sudershan Reddy.

All together 782 MPs ( both from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Saba) are eligible to cast their votes and decide the fate of both the candidates.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution, the Vice-President of India is elected by an electoral college comprising the elected members of the Rajya Sabha, nominated members of the Upper House and the elected members of the Lok Sabha in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote.

The voting for the second highest office in the country will begin at 10 am in the Parliament House here on Tuesday and continue till 5 pm.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) under Article 324 is mandated to conduct the election to the office of the Vice-President.

Polling Arrangement

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a senior official of the ECI said, "All arrangements have been made for the Vice-Presidential election on Tuesday. All together 782 members are eligible to vote."

The voting will be conducted using ballot papers in Room No. F-101, Vasudha, Parliament House from 10 am to 5 pm. The counting of votes will begin at 6 pm on the same day and the result will be declared thereafter.

"At a time six members can enter the room to cast their vote. Six cabins have been set up, where they can mark on their respective ballot papers and after that they can put it into the ballot box," the senior poll panel official said, adding, all the electors have to reach this room to cast their vote.

The senior poll panel official said videography of the polling will be done.

What Expert Says