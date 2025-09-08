Vice-Presidential Race Heats Up: MPs To Choose Between Radhakrishnan And Reddy
In Lok Sabha, NDA and Opposition have 293 and 234 members and in Rajya Sabha, 132 and 77 members respectively.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST|
Updated : September 8, 2025 at 5:42 PM IST
BY Santu Das
New Delhi: Stage is all set for the Vice-Presidential election on Tuesday, which is witnessing a direct contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc nominee Justice (Retd) B Sudershan Reddy.
All together 782 MPs ( both from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Saba) are eligible to cast their votes and decide the fate of both the candidates.
As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution, the Vice-President of India is elected by an electoral college comprising the elected members of the Rajya Sabha, nominated members of the Upper House and the elected members of the Lok Sabha in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote.
The voting for the second highest office in the country will begin at 10 am in the Parliament House here on Tuesday and continue till 5 pm.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) under Article 324 is mandated to conduct the election to the office of the Vice-President.
Polling Arrangement
Speaking to ETV Bharat, a senior official of the ECI said, "All arrangements have been made for the Vice-Presidential election on Tuesday. All together 782 members are eligible to vote."
The voting will be conducted using ballot papers in Room No. F-101, Vasudha, Parliament House from 10 am to 5 pm. The counting of votes will begin at 6 pm on the same day and the result will be declared thereafter.
"At a time six members can enter the room to cast their vote. Six cabins have been set up, where they can mark on their respective ballot papers and after that they can put it into the ballot box," the senior poll panel official said, adding, all the electors have to reach this room to cast their vote.
The senior poll panel official said videography of the polling will be done.
What Expert Says
Former Secretary General of Lok Sabha, P D T Achary while speaking to ETV Bharat about the procedure of holding the Vice-Presidential elections said, "The procedure is same like holding the general elections. The difference is that in general elections, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are used, but here voting will instead be conducted by using ballot papers.
Also, here the voters are all MPs of both the Houses and not general public," he said.
Achary further said, "The MPs have to go the Returning Officer (RO), where the polling will be held. They will be given ballot papers listing names of the candidates in the alphabetical order. So when the ballot paper is handed to them. The RO will put a mark against the name of MP in the voter list."
After that the MPs would go inside the cabin and mark their vote. After marking, they can come out and put the ballot paper into the ballot box, which will be placed in the middle of the room, he added.
The former Secretary General of Lok Sabha said, "One representative of a candidate can be present in the voting room along with the RO. They will be watching the voting process. If some irregularity is noticed, they will raise objections and bring it to the RO's notice. The Election Commission Observers are also there and they too watch the whole process."
Can Candidates Cast Vote?
"Candidates can only cast vote if they are MPs. If they are not MPs, they cannot vote," Achary said.
Number of BJP-led NDA MPs and INDIA Bloc MPs
BJP-led NDA candidate Radhakrishnan has an edge over the INDIA bloc nominee Justice (Retd) Reddy in terms of numerical strength in both the Houses. In Lok Sabha , NDA's strength is 293 and Opposition's 234, while in Rajya Sabha it is 132 and 77 respectively.
The BJP, which has expressed confidence in its nominee's victory, had kicked off a two-day workshop for its MPs in the national capital on Sunday, ahead of the election.
On the other hand, a meeting of the INDIA bloc MPs was held at the Central Hall of the Parliament, on Monday, which can be seen as a show of unity, a day prior to the poll.
The post of the Vice-President fell vacant following resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar in July.
Also Read