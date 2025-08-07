Vice-President Poll | NDA Authorises PM Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda To Pick Its Candidate; Has Clear Edge

Hyderabad: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and Union Minister JP Nadda to pick the alliance's Vice President (VP) candidate.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Kiren Rijiju said that NDA will accept the candidate chosen by Prime Minister Modi and JP Nadda.

"It was a unanimous decision. We did not discuss the names, we discussed the process for the Vice-President's election," added Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh. The decision was taken following a meeting of the NDA leaders in the Parliament complex in New Delhi. It is clear that the NDA candidate would win the polls as the alliance has a comfortable edge in the elections process with a total support of 422 members.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday notified the dates for the election of Vice President. As per data, the BJP-led NDA enjoys the support of 293 of the 542 members in the Lok Sabha, whereas it has the support of 129 members in the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of the Parliament.

The VP is elected by the members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, with nominated members of the Upper House also eligible to vote. The 543-member Lok Sabha has one vacant seat whereas there are five vacancies in the 245-member Rajya Sabha. Of the five vacancies in the Rajya Sabha, four are from Jammu and Kashmir, and one from Punjab.

Parties in the NDA include the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United), Janata Dal (Secular), Shiv Sena, Jan Sena, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) among others. The effective strength of both the Houses together is 786 and the winning candidate will require 394 votes, considering that all eligible voters exercise their franchise.

On the other hand, the opposition has 238 MPs in the Lok Sabha. Congress with 101 MPs is leading the opposition INDIA Bloc. The opposition in the Rajya Sabha has around 112 MPs. The opposition bloc includes parties like Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The election for the post of Vice President is scheduled to be held on September 9. As per the notification, August 21 is the last date for filing nominations. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on August 22, while August 25 is the deadline for candidates to withdraw from the race.

Mandate Of The Constitution

If the Vice President’s office becomes vacant due to death, resignation, removal or any other reason before the end of the five-year term, the Constitution mandates that the post be filled "as soon as possible".

The election is conducted by an electoral college comprising members of both Houses of Parliament—Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha—through a proportional representation system using a single transferable vote and secret ballot.

Term of the office of the Vice-President

The Vice-President holds office for a term of 5 years from the date on which he enters upon his office. However, notwithstanding the expiration of his term, he shall continue to hold office, until his successor enters upon his office. In the case of death, removal or resignation of the Vice-President, the Constitution does not provide any method of succession, apart from a fresh election. However, in such an event, the Deputy Chairman can function as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

When is the election of the Office of Vice-President of India held

Under the provisions of sub-section (3) of section 4 of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, the notification under sub-section (1) of section 4 of the said Act calling the election can be issued by the Election commission on or after the sixtieth day before the expiry of the term of office of the outgoing Vice President. The election schedule shall be so fixed that the Vice-President elect is able to enter upon the office on the day following the expiry of the term of the outgoing Vice-president.

Conduct Of Election Of Vice President

Under Article 324 of the Constitution of India, the authority to conduct elections to the Office of Vice-President is vested in the ECI. As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot.

Where is the election to the Office of Vice-President held

A Room in the Parliament House is generally fixed as the place of poll. Unlike the Presidential election (where the value of votes cast by the Members of Parliament and of the various State Legislative Assemblies is different), the value of every vote cast in the Vice-Presidential election has the same value-1.

As the poll for Vice-Presidential election is taken only at one place at the Parliament Houses in New Delhi, the counting of votes is normally taken up on the day of poll itself in the same room in which the poll is taken.

Vote Required

As the Vice-Presidential election is held in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, every elector has as many preferences as the candidate contesting the elections. The winning candidate has to secure the required quota of votes to be declared elected, 50 percent of the valid votes cast +1.