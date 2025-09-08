ETV Bharat / bharat

Vice-Presidential Poll: Congress Says BJD, BRS Absence Will Help NDA Nominee

New Delhi: The Congress slammed the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for their decision to stay away from the September 9 Vice Presidential Poll in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee CM Radhakrishnan will contest against INDIA bloc's candidate Justice B Sudarshan Reddy.

Although the NDA nominee has an upper hand by virtue of a numerical edge over its INDIA bloc rival, the opposition grouping is banking on the 'conscience' vote of total 782 lawmakers from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha who will take part in the election.

Out of the total 782 lawmakers, till Sunday, the NDA has the support of 426 of them. On the other hand, INDIA bloc has the backing of 339 lawmakers.

Both the Odisha-based BJD and the Telangana-based BRS held their cards close to the chest and announced their decision to abstain from the Vice Presidential election on Monday, a day before the crucial contest. The BRS has no member in the Lok Sabha, though the party's strength in the Rajya Sabha is four. The BJD has seven members in the Rajya Sabha and none in the Lok Sabha.

Effectively, the two regional parties abstaining during the vice president election would bring down the total number of votes polled and would indirectly help the NDA candidate, the Congress alleged.

Their respective decisions were announced by BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra after party chief Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with the lawmakers in Delhi. The BRS's decision was conveyed by its leader KT Rama Rao, son of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

"Both the BJD and the BRS are hand-in-glove with the BJP. Their decision to abstain from voting in the Vice Presidential election will indirectly help the NDA candidate, as the total number of votes polled will come down. The two parties claim to fight against the BJP, but their decision will help the NDA candidate, who has an RSS background, against a non-political and secular nominee of the opposition. If the BJD and the BRS were really serious about countering the BJP, they should have announced support. If the BJD and the BRS were really serious about countering the BJP, they should have announced support for the INDIA bloc candidate and voted for him,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka told ETV Bharat.

According to the Congress lawmaker, the BJD claims to fight the BJP in Odisha but was indirectly helping the saffron party as it wanted to curry some favours. The move to abstain from voting in the election showed double-standards of the BJD and would backfire on the regional party in Odisha, he said.