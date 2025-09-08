Vice-Presidential Poll: Congress Says BJD, BRS Absence Will Help NDA Nominee
The two regional parties absence would bring down the total number of votes polled and will indirectly help the NDA candidate, the Congress alleged.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 7:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress slammed the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for their decision to stay away from the September 9 Vice Presidential Poll in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee CM Radhakrishnan will contest against INDIA bloc's candidate Justice B Sudarshan Reddy.
Although the NDA nominee has an upper hand by virtue of a numerical edge over its INDIA bloc rival, the opposition grouping is banking on the 'conscience' vote of total 782 lawmakers from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha who will take part in the election.
Out of the total 782 lawmakers, till Sunday, the NDA has the support of 426 of them. On the other hand, INDIA bloc has the backing of 339 lawmakers.
Both the Odisha-based BJD and the Telangana-based BRS held their cards close to the chest and announced their decision to abstain from the Vice Presidential election on Monday, a day before the crucial contest. The BRS has no member in the Lok Sabha, though the party's strength in the Rajya Sabha is four. The BJD has seven members in the Rajya Sabha and none in the Lok Sabha.
Effectively, the two regional parties abstaining during the vice president election would bring down the total number of votes polled and would indirectly help the NDA candidate, the Congress alleged.
Their respective decisions were announced by BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra after party chief Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with the lawmakers in Delhi. The BRS's decision was conveyed by its leader KT Rama Rao, son of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
"Both the BJD and the BRS are hand-in-glove with the BJP. Their decision to abstain from voting in the Vice Presidential election will indirectly help the NDA candidate, as the total number of votes polled will come down. The two parties claim to fight against the BJP, but their decision will help the NDA candidate, who has an RSS background, against a non-political and secular nominee of the opposition. If the BJD and the BRS were really serious about countering the BJP, they should have announced support. If the BJD and the BRS were really serious about countering the BJP, they should have announced support for the INDIA bloc candidate and voted for him,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka told ETV Bharat.
According to the Congress lawmaker, the BJD claims to fight the BJP in Odisha but was indirectly helping the saffron party as it wanted to curry some favours. The move to abstain from voting in the election showed double-standards of the BJD and would backfire on the regional party in Odisha, he said.
"There are factions within the BJD who want to align with the BJP, as there is a leadership crisis in the regional party due to the ill-health of party chief Naveen Patnaik. Hence, they decided to indirectly help the NDA nominee. But this move will backfire on the BJD in state politics as they claim to fight against the ruling BJP there," said Ulaka.
The BJP came to power in Odisha by defeating the BJD in the 2024 assembly elections. The Congress has been trying to become the main opposition since then, sensing that the BJD was in disarray.
The situation is different in Telangana, where the BRS ruled from 2014-2023. The BRS came to power in 2014, soon after the new state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.
The Congress fought hard in the 2023 assembly polls and defeated the BRS. Over the past years, the Congress accused that the BRS was hand-in-glove with the BJP, which gradually expanded its presence in the southern state.
Soon after the INDIA bloc had named Andhra Pradesh-based Justice Reddy as its nominee for the election, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had appealed to all the Telugu-speaking regional parties, the BRS, the AIMIM, the YSRCP and the TRDP, to back him. The TDP and the YSRCP have decided to support the NDA nominee Radhakrishnan, but the AIMIM will support INDIA bloc’s Justice Reddy.
"The BRS has nexus with the BJP. Their decision to abstain from the Vice President election clearly shows where they stand. Instead of supporting Telugu-speaking Justice Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, they will now indirectly help the NDA nominee Radhakrishnan who has been a member of the RSS,” Special Invitee to the Congress Working Committee and former Andhra Pradesh unit chief G Rudra Raju told ETV Bharat.
Ahead of the crucial contest on Tuesday, all the opposition members had a strategy session and a mock poll in the Parliament building on Monday. They were supposed to meet again in the evening at a dinner hosted by the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge but the event was cancelled due to the recent floods that have ravaged the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and UT Jammu and Kashmir.
